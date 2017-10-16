NBA 2K18 Predicts This Year's Championship Winner And More

2K Sports has published the results of its annual NBA season simulation. Starting with the most exciting part, the NBA 2K18 simulation predicts that the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will reach the NBA Finals. The Warriors will successfully defend their title, winning the 2017-2018 NBA Championship in five games, the simulation said

The Warriors were just too good, the simulation said, winning the series 4-1. The Celtics' sole victory was a close one, with Boston taking Game 4 by just two points on the back of a Kyrie Irving triple-double. After claiming the back-to-back title, Warriors coach Steve Kerr won Coach of the Year in the simulation, which is no surprise.

Here are some other takeaways from 2K's NBA 2K18 season simulation:

The Rookie of the Year award went to Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

Kevin Durant put up better numbers than LeBron James in terms of points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. Also, Durant won the Finals MVP again.

Joel Embiid returns in form, averaging 27 minutes per game, with 17.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game.

The worst-performing teams were the Miami Heat (22-60), the Indiana Pacers (27-55), the Orlando Magic (30-52), and the Sacramento Kings (30-52).

Go to NBA 2K's Facebook page to see a more detailed breakdown of NBA 2K18's latest season simulation. The simulation was conducted using the game's MyLeague mode.

NBA 2K18 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. 2K recently released a patch for the game, and you can see the full patch notes here.