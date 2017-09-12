NBA 2K18 Pre-Load Now Available

Ahead of NBA 2K18's official release, people who pre-ordered the professional basketball game can pre-load it right now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Pre-loading lets you install the game to your system so you can play the moment it officially unlocks.

People who pre-order get the Early Tip-Off Edition, which unlocks on September 15, ahead of the game's official release date on September 19.

You don't have to wait until then to play some part of NBA 2K18, as the game's Prelude demo is out now. The Prelude includes a taste of the MyCareer. It also lets you check out Neighborhoods mode, the game's new shared social space. You can learn more about NBA 2K18's Prelude demo here in GameSpot's previous coverage.

In addition to PS4 and Xbox One, NBA 2K18 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 on September 19. 2K Sports recently revealed what's new and different in the game's MyTeam mode. It also shared the top 10 players by overall rating, which includes a few surprises. Additionally, we learned the game's Switch version does not Amiibo support.