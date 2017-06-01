NBA 2K18 Limited Edition Box Set Giveaway

GameSpot and 2K have teamed up to give you a chance to win an NBA 2K18 Limited Edition Box Set

We've teamed up with 2K to give away 20x NBA 2K18 Limited Edition Box Sets, featuring NBA® 2K18 cover star and Cleveland Cavaliers point guard, Kyrie Irving!

20x winners will be chosen on Thursday, June 8th. Open to US residents only.

The giveaway includes:

  • NBA 2K18 cover artwork featuring Kyrie
  • Custom Mountain Dew NBA 2K18 themed can
  • Panini trading card which includes a piece of Kyrie’s game worn jerseys
  • NBA 2K17 MyTEAM Kyrie Pink Diamond code

You can enter below and gain additional entries:

