NBA 2K18 Limited Edition Box Set Giveaway
GameSpot and 2K have teamed up to give you a chance to win an NBA 2K18 Limited Edition Box Set
We've teamed up with 2K to give away 20x NBA 2K18 Limited Edition Box Sets, featuring NBA® 2K18 cover star and Cleveland Cavaliers point guard, Kyrie Irving!
20x winners will be chosen on Thursday, June 8th. Open to US residents only.
The giveaway includes:
- NBA 2K18 cover artwork featuring Kyrie
- Custom Mountain Dew NBA 2K18 themed can
- Panini trading card which includes a piece of Kyrie’s game worn jerseys
- NBA 2K17 MyTEAM Kyrie Pink Diamond code
You can enter below and gain additional entries:
Join the conversation