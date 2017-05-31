NBA 2K17 Predicts Epic NBA Finals And Winner

The NBA Finals begin this week with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors going head to head for the second year in a row to compete for the championship.

2K Sports today released the results of its annual NBA Finals simulation using NBA 2K17, and it's the Warriors who come out on top this year, defeating the Cavs in a thrilling seven-game series.

You can see a full breakdown of the simulated series here on Facebook.

But if you want to know how it ends, it comes down to Game 7 with Kevin Durant scoring a game-high 41 points to help seal the Warriors' 132-106 victory and the title.

Back in October 2016, at the start of the current NBA season, 2K predicted that the Cavs and Warriors would reach the Finals, with the Cavs winning the Finals in seven games. The prediction has now changed, however, as the company believes the Warriors will win.

In the real world, the Cavs completed an epic comeback last year to stun the Warriors and claim the NBA Finals title. It was a crushing defeat for the Warriors, who led 3-1 before the Cavs won three games in a row to claim the championship.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off tomorrow night. Who do you think will win the NBA Finals this year? Let us know in the comments below!