Xbox Network? Last Of Us Show Changes Story Breath Of The Wild Mod In Beta Justice League Differences Resident Evil Village PC System Requirements Xbox Game Pass Games

NBA 2K Series Adds Another Co-Developer With HookBang Acquisition

2K has purchased HookBang to create Visual Concepts Austin, a new Texas studio that aims to hire "hundreds" of people.

By on

Comments

Take-Two and 2K Sports announced on Tuesday that they have acquired the Austin, Texas-based studio HookBang, which will be folded into NBA 2K developer Visual Concepts.

The new studio will be called Visual Concepts Austin, and it aims to employ "hundreds" of people to support the NBA 2K series. This office will also do publishing work.

HookBang is described as a "solutions-based collective" made up of engineers, artists, and designers that work with brands on software design, among other things. The company worked with 2K and Visual Concepts on the art, design, and engineering for NBA 2K21, so this acquisition is not completely unexpected or out of the ordinary.

Visual Concepts Austin, the new studio, will "expand its efforts on the NBA 2K franchise, including platform development and live services support."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

NBA 2K21 has sold more than 8 million copies, with microtransaction spending rising year-over-year as well. It makes sense that 2K and Visual Concepts are looking to add more developers to the series to further enhance the appeal of the brand.

Click To Unmute
  1. 25 Years Of Resident Evil
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut VS Original: 23 Biggest Changes
  3. Next Mass Effect: What We Want To See
  4. BAFTA Games Awards 2021
  5. Razer & HyperX's Budget $50 Headphones - Which Is Best?
  6. Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals - Official Silent Hill DLC Trailer
  7. Atomic Heart - Official Photo Mode Reveal Trailer
  8. MLB The Show 21 - "The Game Has Changed" Gameplay Trailer
  9. Ready or Not - Partnership Announcement Trailer
  10. TEKKEN 7 – Lidia Sobieska Launch Trailer
  11. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – PS5 Extended and Enhanced Features Video
  12. Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Gunner Closed Beta Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: NBA 2K21 - Next-Gen Gameplay Reveal Trailer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

NBA 2K21
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)