NBA 2K Mobile Season 5 Adds New Tourneys Mode And More

2K has introduced new content to its mobile game NBA 2K Mobile with season five. Modes such as blacktop courts in crew mode have been added with exclusive cards, rewards, and more.

Players can collect cards of iconic NBA players and teams from the 2022 to 2023 season and NBA legends. They'll also be able to compete in a limited-time event to earn additional cards and rewards.

A new tourneys mode has been introduced that'll have players facing off against specific opponents in a seven-game championship mode. The new blacktop court for crews mode allows players to customize their MyPlayer before going out to play three on three freestyle games.

In addition to the new modes, a new mentoring system has been added. With the new system, players can now create mentors that'll give them a boost when attached to a MyTeam player card. Lastly, the game's UI has been completely redesigned and can now support up to 120 Hz on the latest devices.

NBA 2K Mobile is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

