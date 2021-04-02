NBA 2K League Will Use PS5 Exclusively This Season

Going forward, all NBA 2K League matches will be played on PlayStation 5 consoles. The NBA 2K League and PlayStation have announced a new partnership where all 23 NBA 2K League teams and 138 players will compete on PS5 instead of any other system.

According to the NBA 2K League, it is the first esports league to use PS5 consoles exclusively, and it's the first time the 2K League has done a console partnership. The new NBA 2K League season begins in May.

We’re hyped to announce the newest addition to our team, @PlayStation! This season, the #NBA2KLeague will play exclusively on PS5…but you saw that coming thanks to all of the hints, right? 😉 pic.twitter.com/V2nfsY4XFT — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) April 2, 2021

"PlayStation is a long-standing global leader in interactive entertainment, and we are thrilled to be able to leverage their gaming expertise and technology to create the optimal experience for NBA 2K League players and fans," NBA 2K League president Brendan Donohue said in a statement.

Before the new NBA 2K League season begins, PS5 will become the "presenting partner" for the NBA 2K League Three for All Showdown event, which runs April 9-10. This is a special tournament where NBA 2K League players, fans, and influencers will compete for a share of a $25,000 prize pool.

PlayStation's partnership with NBA 2K also covers "global fan tournaments" that will be held through PlayStation's online platform, Competition Center.

Finally, the NBA 2K League and PlayStation will kick off a "custom content series" during NBA 2K League broadcasts and through the league's social channels. There will also be branded content and signage at the NBA 2K League's physical and virtual spaces.

In other NBA 2K news, a new mobile version of the game is out now on Apple Arcade.