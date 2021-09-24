Naughty Dog To Reveal "All-New Content" For The Last Of Us Day

September 26 is known as Outbreak Day in The Last of Us universe, and Naughty Dog is marking the occasion in a number of ways, including by revealing some kind of "all-new content" this weekend.

In a blog post, Naughty Dog said this content, whatever it is, will be announced on September 26 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 6 PM CET. This announcement will be made on The Last of Us' website.

While you have to wait a little longer to learn about this "all-new content," Naughty Dog did announce more Last of Us merch that players can pick up to celebrate the occasion and the franchise. This includes a new t-shirt featuring Abby, a gray knit beanie, flannel shirts, and a rain jacket. There is also a snazzy-looking new bomber jacket and plenty of other cool merch.

Additionally, Naughty Dog's partnership with Taylor expands to include new guitar picks and straps, while the Taylor 314ce and GS Mini guitars will now be sold across Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the UK. These are stunning premium guitars, and it's nice to see people in other parts of the world getting a chance to order them.

You can see a rundown of all the new Last of Us merch on the PlayStation Blog.

As for future Naughty Dog games, the studio is working on its first-ever standalone multiplayer game, which is believed to be a Last of Us title.