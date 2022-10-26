Naughty Dog Co-Developing New Game With TLOU Remake Studio And A New Team, Job Ad Says

According to a job listing, PlayStation is creating a new internal studio that will work with Naughty Dog on a game.

A recently spotted job listing seems to suggest that The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog is working alongside the studio behind the game's recent remake on a new "high visibility" project. Not only that, but PlayStation may be creating a new internal game studio for this project, whatever it may be.

A job ad spotted by Push Square at PlayStation Global calls for a senior producer who will work at a "new internal game development team" that PlayStation is building. The listing said this new team will work alongside PlayStation Studios Visual Arts--the team that worked on the Last of Us Remake--and Naughty Dog.

"This high visibility project is being developed in collaboration with Naughty Dog. Though currently unannounced, we have a clear vision and plan to release. Using our existing expertise and premier talent, we will guarantee a high visual quality bar for the game and a compelling experience for our players," the listing said.

The job ad is seeking someone who is "proficient in all aspects of AAA game production and management." GameSpot has contacted PlayStation in an attempt to get more details.

As for Naughty Dog, the studio has said it might make The Last of Us: Part III, and the team already has a plot outline for a third entry. But as of April 2021, the game hadn't started production yet.

Naughty Dog is currently developing a standalone Last of Us multiplayer game. Fans are convinced Naughty Dog is also developing a new sci-fi game, but that remains to be seen.

Naughty Dog's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection recently came to PC. However, early results seem to show that this is Sony's weakest PlayStation PC launch in recent times.

