National Football League Unveils NFL Zone, A New Fan Hub Built In Fortnite

The National Football League has introduced NFL Zone, a new and permanent social experience within Fortnite Creative which will allow fans to interact and play new variants of classic multiplayer modes with an NFL twist.

NFL Zone will include a virtual tailgate area for fans of Fortnite and football to congregate on game day, as well as a stadium complete with its own minigame experience: Blitz The Bag, a "capture the flag" style game where players must find a item and bring it to one of the stores around the stadium before the other team.

Gallery

The hub world will also contain portals to maps inspired by all 32 NFL teams, with each one featuring a second minigame: Seek and Sack, which is a new take on the "search and destroy" format. Only one team-themed map is available now--the San Francisco 49ers map--with the remaining 31 teams' maps coming "in subsequent months."

The NFL Zone is the latest interactive experience from established within Fortnite's creative mode, with other recent examples being iHeartRadio's iHeartLand and the Martin Luther King tribute experience March Through Time.

Those interested in NFL Zone can download Fortnite for free on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.