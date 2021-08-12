Nascar 21: Ignition Launches On October 28 And Preorders Begin Today

Motorsport Games and Nascar have announced that Nascar 21: Ignition will launch on October 28 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game runs on Unreal Engine and utilizes Studio 397's rFactor physics engine, providing a more authentic experience for players. Official drivers, teams, and tracks from the 2021 Nascar Cup Series will be in the game as well. The pre-race build-ups and post-race replays will be handled by MRN Radio, the voice of Nascar. Additionally, the official drivers will have their faces scanned into the game to make sure they look as realistic as possible.

There are several game modes such as Race Now, where players can dive straight into a quick race, and a Career mode which allows players to build their reputation while competing in championships. Online races will support up to 40 players, which is a full Nascar race grid.

A new Paint Booth is being implemented and players can customize their own Nascar paint schemes. Nascar 21: Ignition's soundtrack will also feature music from artists like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Imagine Dragons, Aerosmith, and Luke Combs.

🔴

It's what you came to do!

Introducing NASCAR 21: Ignition!

Introducing NASCAR 21: Ignition!

Available 10.28.21 | Pre-order from 8.12.21#NASCARignition pic.twitter.com/CxbA4gkRuy — NASCAR 21: Ignition (@NASCARignition) August 11, 2021

There is also a free upgrade path to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions post-launch, with free DLC upgrades available too. Those who preorder the digital standard or Champions Edition will be given two-day early access to the game and a Traxion.gg paint scheme. The Champions Edition also comes with the exclusive Bill Elliot playable driver, his own paint schemes, an in-game career boost, and the season pass with all three upcoming DLC packs.