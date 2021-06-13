Naraka: Bladepoint Is Out August 12, Gets New Yoto Hime Hero

The unique fantasy battle royale game Naraka: Bladepoint got a firm global release date as well as a look at its new hero and weapon during E3 2021. The game is coming to PC on August 12, with an open beta happening from June 16-22.

Naraka: Bladepoint blends together melee combat classes, including a warrior, as well as a sniper who can pick targets off from afar--it's why the "unchained multiplayer combat" tagline is used, and it adds an element of strategy that isn't seen in other battle royale games.

The new hero, Yoto Hime, can wield electricity to devastating effect, calling it down from the heavens like she's Pikachu. She's available as a preorder bonus.

Additionally, the "king of all weapons" in China, the spear, is coming to Naraka: Bladepoint. This isn't just a little stabby stick, but a weapon you can twirl around for devastating melee strikes.

Naraka: Bladepoint's standard edition will cost $20, and the game is already wildly successful in Asia, where it has surpassed 1 million players. We'll have to wait and see if it can replicate that success in the West.