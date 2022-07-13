Naraka Bladepoint Is Getting A Fall Guys Crossover Mode

The melee-focused battle royale game is getting a new mode, Through The Fire, as part of a crossover event with Fall Guys.

Naraka Bladepoint, the melee-focused battle royale game, is getting a new mode as part of a Fall Guys crossover event. The new mode, called Through The Fire, features obstacles inspired by the battle royale party game as part of an official crossover event.

One of the more unusual video game crossovers in recent history, the Through The Fire mode features a bunch of Fall Guys inspired decorations in the loading area, adding some bright colors to the more-realistic fantasy world. The game mode itself appears to be the typical "last person standing wins," but with a twist.

In Through The Fire, there are multiple massive swinging pendulums that can knock players off the small island, killing them. You will need to avoid the pendulums to get the loot spawning in the middle of the map. There are also two Souljades specific to this mode, both giving you the power to knock enemies back, which can be used to launch enemies off the small map. The video doesn't say how many players are in each map, but the play area is much smaller than a typical Naraka Bladepoint map. The trailer doesn't show any Fall Guys inspired cosmetics, so the crossover might be limited to the special mode.

It also doesn't seem like the crossover is going to work both ways, as Fall Guys has not announced any Naraka Bladepoint costumes for the game and it has a new, unrelated event kicking off tomorrow. Naraka Bladepoint is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S and is included in Xbox Game Pass.

