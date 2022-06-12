Naraka: Bladepoint Is Coming To Consoles And Game Pass, Alongside A Campaign Mode

Naraka: Bladepoint, the class-based, melee battle royale that launched on PC last year, is coming to consoles, starting with Xbox on June 23. The game will also be included with Game Pass.

The news came as part of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, where it was revealed that the game will also be receiving a new campaign mode that will be included with Game Pass. No further details about the campaign, whether it will be single player only or allow for multiplayer, were revealed.

Get ready for sword-slashing, gravity defying, mythical action combat in @NARAKATHEGAME

Play day one exclusively on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud coming June 23: https://t.co/KyPmLtQdOy | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/3Cgejyk9wo — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 12, 2022

A new take on the battle royale genre, Naraka: Bladepoint sees up to 60 players duke it out in melee combat with customizable heroes that each have unique abilities and weapons inspired by legends of the Far East. Developer 24 Entertainment recently announced Naraka: Bladepoint has sold more than 10 million copies.