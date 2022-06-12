Naraka: Bladepoint Is Coming To Consoles And Game Pass, Alongside A Campaign Mode

The melee-focused battle royale will support cross-play between console and PC.

By on

Comments

Naraka: Bladepoint, the class-based, melee battle royale that launched on PC last year, is coming to consoles, starting with Xbox on June 23. The game will also be included with Game Pass.

The news came as part of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, where it was revealed that the game will also be receiving a new campaign mode that will be included with Game Pass. No further details about the campaign, whether it will be single player only or allow for multiplayer, were revealed.

A new take on the battle royale genre, Naraka: Bladepoint sees up to 60 players duke it out in melee combat with customizable heroes that each have unique abilities and weapons inspired by legends of the Far East. Developer 24 Entertainment recently announced Naraka: Bladepoint has sold more than 10 million copies.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Naraka: Bladepoint
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Summer Game Fest 2022
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)