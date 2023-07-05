Naraka: Bladepoint Coming To PS5, Switching To Free-To-Play Across All Platforms
The Eastern-themed battle royale is debuting on PS5 with a brand-new format.
After first launching on PC in August 2021 and making the jump to Xbox 10 months later, Netease and 24 Entertainment's melee-focused battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint is finally coming to PlayStation 5 on July 13. On the same day, the game will also officially switch to a free-to-play model across all platforms.
Both announcements came during the Naraka Fest livestream, which celebrated both the game's upcoming second anniversary and a new milestone of 20 million unique players. The switch to F2P will also add cross-platform play across all formats, which includes the new PlayStation 5 version.
All players who have purchased the game previously will be given in-game gold equivalent to the edition they own. Those who picked up the game on Xbox Game Pass will automatically be upgraded to the Ultimate Edition.
Naraka Fest also announced multiple new features coming to the game in the coming months, a list which includes the following:
- Capture the Spirit Well
- A 12v12 PvP mode where players must capture certain areas on the map to earn points
- New Weapon: Dual Halberds
- A new weapon type which combines a spear and a dagger. The weapon can both stab straight ahead and swing horizontally, and it can sometimes lock opponents' weapons.
- New Hero: Tessa
- Tessa is described as a "1000-year-old fox demon, who can charm her enemies and capture their souls."
- PlayStation 5 player exclusive items
- Anniversary in-game events and rewards
Naraka: Bladepoint is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The PlayStation 5 version, as well as the transition to free-to-play, will launch July 13.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation