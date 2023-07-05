Naraka: Bladepoint Coming To PS5, Switching To Free-To-Play Across All Platforms

After first launching on PC in August 2021 and making the jump to Xbox 10 months later, Netease and 24 Entertainment's melee-focused battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint is finally coming to PlayStation 5 on July 13. On the same day, the game will also officially switch to a free-to-play model across all platforms.

Both announcements came during the Naraka Fest livestream, which celebrated both the game's upcoming second anniversary and a new milestone of 20 million unique players. The switch to F2P will also add cross-platform play across all formats, which includes the new PlayStation 5 version.

Naraka: Bladepoint

All players who have purchased the game previously will be given in-game gold equivalent to the edition they own. Those who picked up the game on Xbox Game Pass will automatically be upgraded to the Ultimate Edition.

Naraka Fest also announced multiple new features coming to the game in the coming months, a list which includes the following:

Capture the Spirit Well A 12v12 PvP mode where players must capture certain areas on the map to earn points

New Weapon: Dual Halberds A new weapon type which combines a spear and a dagger. The weapon can both stab straight ahead and swing horizontally, and it can sometimes lock opponents' weapons.

New Hero: Tessa Tessa is described as a "1000-year-old fox demon, who can charm her enemies and capture their souls."

PlayStation 5 player exclusive items

Anniversary in-game events and rewards

Naraka: Bladepoint is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The PlayStation 5 version, as well as the transition to free-to-play, will launch July 13.