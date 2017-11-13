  1. Call Of Duty: WW2 - Why Does The M1 Garand Ping?
Naked Man In A Pot Climbs Mountain With A Sledgehammer In What Might Be 2017's Weirdest Game

You can actually see the carpal tunnel setting in.

by on

With more games than ever releasing on the platform--there have been more than 6,000 new releases alone so far this year--Steam is full of weird, quirky titles. The upcoming Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy, however, might just take the cake when it comes to being the year's weirdest.

Getting Over It is a game where you play as an at least partially nude man in a giant pot who navigates the world by using a sledgehammer. This is controlled entirely with the mouse, making for a rather curious control scheme as you try to drag or push yourself along. It was developed by the eponymous Bennett Foddy, who's best known for games like QWOP and CLOP and says it's meant as an homage to the 2002 game Sexy Hiking.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4

But as you can see in the video above, playing it is a maddening, hilarious experience. You're meant to ascend a mountain to find "great mysteries and a wonderful reward," but doing so is much easier said than done. It's easy to lose progress as you fall back down after a mistake--moments which are punctuated with a quote or music intended to troll you, although you can turn that off if it proves to be too frustrating. Frustration is arguably the point, however; as the Steam page states, this is a game designed "for a certain kind of person; to hurt them."

Partway through the video, we adjust the camera so you can see the actual physical inputs that are required to play. It's at this point that our stream affords you the rare opportunity to actually watch a person acquire carpal tunnel in real time.

Getting Over It was released recently as a Humble Original; it was included as part of October's Humble Monthly bundle, which it's now too late to purchase. However, the game will release on platforms like Steam on December 6, should you feel up to the challenge.

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy
PC
