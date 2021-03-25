Nacon Serves Up Xbox Series X|S Upgrades For Its Tennis, Hunting, And Monster Truck Games

Publisher Nacon has revealed that three of its popular games will be receiving Xbox Series X|S upgrades. Monster Truck Championship, Hunting Simulator 2, and Tennis World Tour 2 were all released on Xbox One last year and will now be further optimised on the new Xbox systems. Monster Truck Championship will now run at 4K and 60fps on Xbox Series X, while its Xbox Series S version will be rendered at 1440p and will also run at 60fps.

Hunting Simulator 2 will have similar upgrades, as it'll have a 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and 1440p support on Xbox Series S. Both systems will run the game at 60fps and will also feature upgrades and new content based on player-feedback. A Ranger's Life DLC is also being added this week and will give players the opportunity to explore the wilderness as a park ranger.

Tennis World Tour 2 receives the bulk of the new upgrades, as it won't just reach 60fps in 4K on Xbox Series X, and 1440p on Xbox Series S, it'll also have ray tracing effects enabled. Loading times have been significantly shortened and the upcoming Complete Edition includes all the DLC released on the Xbox One version.

That adds signature moves for many players on the roster and doubles tournament, with both platforms able to handle 60fps gameplay when the upgraded version and the new edition of the game are made available on March 30.

Nacon has been in the headlines lately thanks to a legal tussle with The Sinking City developer Frogwares. It's a wild story in case you missed it, one that involves the game being delisted from several stores, Nacon re-uploading a less than optimal version of it back onto Steam, and Frogwares recommending that people purchase the game elsewhere.

