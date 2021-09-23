N64 And Sega Genesis Games Coming To Switch Online, But It'll Cost You
The games join the NES and SNES titles already available via Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo revealed that Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis (yes, Sega Genesis) games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online in late October. The new games won't be included with the current Switch Online membership; instead, there will be a new tier called Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Current subscribers will be able to upgrade to the new plan, but Nintendo hasn't revealed how much the new tier will cost just yet.
Nintendo will also release wireless N64 and Genesis controllers for $50 each. Just like the NES and SNES controllers, these will only be available to purchase if you're a Switch Online member. Select games in the new collections will be online enabled.
Relive the glory days with authentic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis wireless controllers. Both will be available for purchase for $49.99 each to any #NintendoSwitchOnline members. Stay tuned for more information to come. pic.twitter.com/MENafDLLRs— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021
Here's a full list of games that will be available at launch on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack:
N64
- Super Mario 64
- Mario Kart 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Starfox 64
- Yoshi's Story
- WinBack
- Mario Tennis
- Dr. Mario 64
- Sin and Punishment
Sega Genesis
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- Musha
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage
- Strider
More games will be added to the service over time, including The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask and Paper Mario.
