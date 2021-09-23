N64 And Sega Genesis Games Coming To Switch Online, But It'll Cost You

Nintendo revealed that Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis (yes, Sega Genesis) games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online in late October. The new games won't be included with the current Switch Online membership; instead, there will be a new tier called Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Current subscribers will be able to upgrade to the new plan, but Nintendo hasn't revealed how much the new tier will cost just yet.

Nintendo will also release wireless N64 and Genesis controllers for $50 each. Just like the NES and SNES controllers, these will only be available to purchase if you're a Switch Online member. Select games in the new collections will be online enabled.

Relive the glory days with authentic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis wireless controllers. Both will be available for purchase for $49.99 each to any #NintendoSwitchOnline members. Stay tuned for more information to come. pic.twitter.com/MENafDLLRs — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

Here's a full list of games that will be available at launch on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack:

N64

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Starfox 64

Yoshi's Story

WinBack

Mario Tennis

Dr. Mario 64

Sin and Punishment

Sega Genesis

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage

Strider

More games will be added to the service over time, including The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask and Paper Mario.