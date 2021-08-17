Myst Remake Coming To PC And Xbox Game Pass On August 26

Developer Cyan Worlds has announced that its remake of Myst is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, cloud, and PC, as well as PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on August 26. On Steam, the title does not require a VR headset as it runs in both standard and VR modes.

In this game, you journey to Myst Island and other dormant areas called Ages. You're tasked to find out the history behind the island, eventually learning that you play a central role in its ongoing story about family betrayal. The choices that you make on the island will affect both you and Myst Island.

There are several new and requested features for this version of Myst, including multiple language options through its localized UI, dialogue, and subtitles. Additionally, there are a variety of accessibility features and graphical options to choose from like ray tracing and supersampling. In VR mode, Myst has many comfort level features such as enabling smooth or snap turning, quick travel up stairs and ladders, and height quantization. On Xbox Series X|S, the game runs at 60fps.

The original Myst came out in 1993 and was a major sales success and helped to pioneer the release of games on CD-ROM. This remake first launched on Oculus Quest back in December 2020. Our reviewer for the game said, "Getting to not only return to the game but see it in VR, was a surreal, heartwarming experience. And it was heartening to find that, even years later, it still has teeth."