My Hero Ultra Impact Pre-Registration Goes Live For iOS And Android

My Hero Academia fans rejoice, as the English transition of the popular anime's Japanese mobile game My Hero Ultra Impact has begun pre-registration on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The English version of the mobile RPG will include all of the characters, updates, and events of the Japanese version, which has amassed three million downloads since its May 2021 debut. In-game Hero Gems will be rewarded to those who pre-register, with the number of Hero Gems increasing with each milestone (up to 500 Gems per player).

My Hero Ultra Impact lets you relive the events of the anime through touch-based RPG gameplay, with each hero's individual Quirks accessible with one tap. The game also features a PvP mode where players can customize and create teams of heroes and villains, as well as the Hero Base, a customizable area where players can invite characters from the anime, according to the official release, to "take a break from the strains of battle and relax."

My Hero Ultra Impact is slated for a 2022 release, though a specific release date has not been announced. Ultra Impact is not the only MHA game available for mobile devices, with My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero also on the App Store and Google Play now.