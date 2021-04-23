My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, An Open-World Mobile Game, Releases Globally This Spring

A new My Hero Academia game is being released globally this spring on iOS and Android devices.

In an announcement made by Funimation and Sony Pictures Entertainment Games, it was confirmed that My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero would release in North America, Latin America, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Scandinavia. The game was originally released in Asia in December 2020.

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero is an open-world title that features its own unique story. In it, players build their own teams of heroes and tackle some of the franchise's villains, like Nomu and Shigaraki. Players can also look forward to a PvP mode where teams can be pitted against each other. A co-op mode titled Allied Assault will also be present, although there are no details on what challenges players will face together.

If you're interested in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, you can pre-register for the game right now at MyHeroGame.com. Anyone who pre-registers will receive a notification when the game launches, as well as a reward to use in-game. More rewards will also be unlocked as more people pre-register.

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero will be arriving globally just after the launch of the anime's fifth season. Season 5 of My Hero Academia debuted on March 27, and can currently be viewed on Crunchyroll or Funimation in the US, Canada, the UK, Brazil, and Mexico. This season of the show will start the Joint Training Arc, which has heroes from Class 1-A and Class 1-B tackle new training simulations as they work toward becoming professional heroes.