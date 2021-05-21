My Friend Peppa Pig Brings Home The Bacon This October To PC, PlayStation, And Xbox

2021's game of the year contender has revealed itself as a Peppa Pig game has been officially announced. My Friend Peppa will be released on October 22 for PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, and was revealed in a new trailer which you can see below:

While the trailer doesn't show off any gameplay, publisher Outright Games did share a few details. You'll be able to customize your own animal avatar to play along with Peppa across a variety of locations from the TV show such as The Beach, the chilly Snowy Mountains, Peppa's house, and even the Potato City theme park. Other characters you'll be able to interact with include George, Daddy, and Mummy Pig, as well as several of Peppa's friends.

"This is a game for all young children and their parents to enjoy together, exploring Peppa's world in this brand-new adventure, and we couldn't be more excited for it to release this Autumn," Outright Games CEO Terry Malham said in a press release.

Peppa Pig has been a huge hit ever since it first debuted in 2004, with the show revolving around a young female pig, her family, and various family-friendly lessons learned along the way. The Peppa Pig franchise was bought alongside several other kids shows when Hasbro acquired production studio Entertainment One in a $3.8 billion deal back in 2019.

That's a lot of cash, but considering how much merchandise Peppa Pig regularly sells across the 180 countries that the series is broadcast in, that investment has already started bringing home plenty of bacon for Hasbro.