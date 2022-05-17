Mutant Year Zero Studio Announces Tactical Adventure Miasma Chronicles

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden developer The Bearded Ladies unveiled its next tactical adventure during the 505 Games product showcase today. Miasma Chronicles looks to take the turn-based combat of Road to Eden but give it a more human touch--as in, you won't be playing as animals, and there's a mysterious force at the core of the story that could change humanity.

Much like Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden before it, Miasma Chronicles blends turn-based combat with real-time exploration and adventure. The cinematic teaser trailer didn't give us a look at this in action, but if it's anything like The Bearder Ladies' previous games, stealthily approaching enemies benefits you when combat does break out.

Protagonist Elvis (yes, really) can utilize the titular Miasma via a special glove to cast powerful abilities, and he's joined by a robotic brother (he's probably adopted) as they try to learn what has happened to America in this post-apocalyptic wasteland. The studio is certainly familiar with the post-apocalypse, as Mutant Year Zero is set in a world that has seen talking animals take over in the wake of mankind's catastrophic failures.

The Bearded Ladies and 505 Games will launch Miasma Chronicles in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, where it will be available on both the Epic Games Store and Steam. A Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden film is also in development, and it's being made in Unreal Engine.