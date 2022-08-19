MultiVersus Was July 2022's Best-Selling Game In The US; Switch Outsells PS5
MultiVersus, a free game, outsold every other game in the US last month thanks to Founder's pack sales.
The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales chart, showing which games and consoles sold the best in the US for July 2022 and shining a light on the overall health of the industry.
In total, spending across games, hardware, and accessories dropped by 9% to $4.18 billion. So far this year, spending has reached $30.5 billion, which is down 10% year-over-year. Only subscription content posted gains in terms of spending for the year thus far.
For games, MultiVersus was July 2022's best-selling game overall. It's a free-to-play title, but fans can purchase the Founder's packs, and these proved to be very popular. MultiVersus is published by Warner Bros., and the company had a strong July, with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finishing third (Elden Ring was No. 2 for July 2022).
Another success story for July 2022 was Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which ranked fourth overall for July 2022, despite no digital sales being included. It was July 2022's best-selling game on Switch.
You can see the list of top-selling games for July 2022 below.
Switching to hardware, total spending rose by 12% to $362 million, though year-to-date spending on hardware dropped by 7% to $2.5 billion. The PS5 was July 2022's best-selling console on a dollar basis but the Switch sold the most units for July 2022. For 2022 so far, the PS5 also leads for dollar sales and the Switch takes the cake for units.
Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S saw their dollar sales reach double-digit percentage growth for July 2022 compared to July 2021.
In terms of accessories, spending fell 22% to $148 million for July 2022. The PS5 DualSense midnight black controller was the month's best-selling accessory.
As for mobile games, some of July 2022's best-performing games in the US included Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, Coin Master, Pokemon Go, Evony: The King's Return, Royal Match, Bingo Blitz, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, Jackpot Party, and Homescapes.
Total spending on mobile games saw its "largest decline" so far in 2022 for July 2022. Sensor Tower said the decline is partially attributable to the pandemic getting under control and more and more people heading out into the world instead of playing games on their phone as much as they might have during the height of the pandemic.
July 2022 Best-Selling Games Overall
- MultiVersus
- Elden Ring
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3*
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- MLB The Show 22^
- Mario Kart 8*
- Digimon Survive
- Minecraft
- F1 22
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land*
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Overwatch
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus*
- Nintendo Switch Sports*
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Far Cry 6
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Monster Hunter: Rise
*Digital sales not included
^ Xbox and Switch digital sales not included
Top 10 Games Year-To-Date 2022
- Elden Ring
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Pokemon: Legends Arceus*
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- MLB The Show 22^
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Gran Turismo 7
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land*
- Mario Kart 8*
- Madden NFL 22
*Digital sales not included
^ Xbox and Switch digital sales not included
12 Months Ending July 2022 Top 10 Games
- Elden Ring
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Madden NFL 22
- Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl*
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Battlefield 2042
- FIFA 22
- Far Cry 6
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus*
- Horizon: Forbidden West
*Digital sales not included
^ Xbox and Switch digital sales not included
July 2022 Top 10 Nintendo Games
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3*
- Mario Kart 8*
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land*
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus*
- Nintendo Switch Sports*
- Live A Live*
- Digimon Survive
- Mario Party Superstars*
*Digital sales not included
July 2022 Top 10 PlayStation Games
- Elden Ring
- MLB The Show 22
- MultiVersus
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Minecraft
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- F1 2022
- Gran Turismo 7
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
July 2022 Top 10 Xbox Games
- MultiVersus
- Elden Ring
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Overwatch
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- F1 2022
- Forza Horizon 5
