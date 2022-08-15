MultiVersus Season 1 Patch Makes Battle Pass Progression Faster

The MultiVersus Season 1 patch notes have been released, introducing a fresh set of changes to the Warner Bros. platform fighter in two waves: the first today, and the second "shortly afterward."

Battle pass progression gets a major boost in this new patch, with post-match point rewards doubling from five per win and three per loss to 10 per win and three per loss. Certain battle pass missions have also been made easier--the "Get 125 Assists" season quest has been reduced to just 50 assists, for example--while all class-specific daily missions (except Tank-based quests) have been temporarily removed.

Finn from Adventure Time did not come out unscathed in the Season 1 patch.

Bugs Bunny, Velma, and Finn have been dramatically changed in the MultiVersus Season 1 patch, with all three fighters receiving massive downgrades after dominating the competitive scene in the early going. Iron Giant also received some nerfs, while Garnet, Arya Stark, and Lebron all saw multiple buffs.

The Season 1 patch comes after a slight delay, which was announced by the official MultiVersus Twitter account just days before the original August 8 release date. The first new character of the season, Morty Smith from Rick and Morty, will join the roster August 23, followed by Rick Sanchez himself later in the season.

MultiVersus is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Season 1 begins later today, offering a new battle pass of cosmetic rewards, as well as new characters like Rick and Morty. The full list of changes from the MultiVersus Season 1 patch is below.

MultiVersus Season 1 patch notes

General

Morty will be arriving on 08/23! He will be our first Plumbus-wielding character!

The patch will come in two parts. The first will be on August 15 and the second will be coming shortly afterwards (hopefully in the next few days). So not every change, but most will be in the August 15 patch.

New Free Character Rotation (8/15 - 8/30)

Arya

Batman

LeBron

Steven

Meta Systems

Free Rotation Characters now have an icon in character select to identify them

Battle Pass XP match rewards increased to 10 for wins and 5 for losses, up from 5 for wins and 3 for losses.

Disabled class based Battle Pass missions other than for Tanks Developer Note: Since players might not have access to fighters in specific classes other than Tank (thanks to Wonder Woman), we felt like relying on rerolls was not a reliable enough method to work around those missions.

Lowered the requirements for a number of seasonal missions: Ringout a player from the top of the map 50 times (previously 75) Ringout a player from the side of the map 50 times (previously 75) Ringout a player from the bottom of the map 50 times (previously 75) Get 50 assists (previously 125)



General Perks

Clear The Air - Increased consistency on perk effect. We are aware of inconsistencies in this perk’s interaction with Velma’s speech bubbles and Batman’s Batarang. We will address these interactions in a future patch.

- Increased consistency on perk effect. Make it Rain, Dog! - Projectile speed is now properly applied to thrown items.

- Projectile speed is now properly applied to thrown items. Painted Target - Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage

- Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage Retaliation Ready - Reduced unstacked gray health from 3 HP for 3 seconds to 1 HP for 3 seconds Reduced stacked gray health from 4 HP for 3 seconds to 2 HP for 3 seconds

- Reduced unstacked gray health from 3 HP for 3 seconds to 1 HP for 3 seconds School Me Once… - Increased consistency on projectile block spawn. Notable - getting hit by Jerry will now spawn a projectile block buff

- Increased consistency on projectile block spawn. Notable - getting hit by Jerry will now spawn a projectile block buff Slippery When Feint - Fixed an issue where evade distance was not increased on hit cancels

- Fixed an issue where evade distance was not increased on hit cancels Snowball Effect - Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage

- Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage Static Electricity - Increased consistency on projectile electric damage application. Notable - thrown items will now apply electricity

Gameplay Systems

Ice Debuff - Movement speed slow at 1 stack reduced from 20% to 15% Slow now scales linearly with each stack of Ice Debuff Removed a bug where fighters affected by Ice Debuff took additional knockback

- Movement speed slow at 1 stack reduced from 20% to 15% Ability Cooldowns - fixed a bug where cooldowns would not trigger properly if used near an ally Jake

Gameplay Modes

Free-For-All - Fixed a bug where pop up text would display the incorrect point value.

User Interface

Announcer Pack - You can now preview a character's announcer pack before deciding to unlock it.

Tutorials

Various Bug Fixes Fix for tutorials causing stage hazards to toggle off in other game modes. Down spike tutorial has been fixed so that it requires an actual spike rather than any aerial attack. The Reindog tether step of the intro tutorial no longer counts if you pull your ally in after they have been rung out. Fix for Shaggy falling off the map during the aerial combat tutorial demo. Added a wall to the second step of the KBI tutorial.



Glossary and Terms

New Terms Added Wall Fatigue to the glossary. Added the terms Block, Hazard, and Wipe to the glossary and updated move lists accordingly.



Characters

Legend:

+ = Buff

- = Nerf

~ = Change

Note: Attacks callouts reference default controls.

Arya

The goal of these changes was to make Arya’s combos be more consistent and successful at lower skill levels.

+ Air/Ground Up Special - Hitting a fighter will now more accurately launch them at an angle to allow follow-ups for Arya

- Hitting a fighter will now more accurately launch them at an angle to allow follow-ups for Arya + Air Up Attack - The first hit will now more accurately combo into the second hit.

- The first hit will now more accurately combo into the second hit. + Neutral Air Attack - Now has earlier branching on hit.

- Now has earlier branching on hit. + Ground Side Attack - Arya will retain velocity on first hit of side attack.

- Arya will retain velocity on first hit of side attack. + Ground Down Attack - Now has slightly earlier dodge branching

- Now has slightly earlier dodge branching ~ Air/Ground Neutral Special - Fixed a bug where Arya would not copy over capsule hitboxes on her normal neutral attacks when stealing a fighter's face. Set Arya's hurtbox to match her victim's hurtbox while she is disguised as them. Fixed a bug where Arya's top UI would be offset incorrectly when she steals a face. Fixed bug where Arya's disguise attack hitbox could get disconnected. Fixed bug where Arya's original hitboxes would be useable during disguise attacks. Fixed bug where the hitboxes from Arya's disguise would stay active during her normal attacks.

- Fixed a bug where Arya would not copy over capsule hitboxes on her normal neutral attacks when stealing a fighter's face.

Batman

~ Air/Ground Side Special - Fixed bug where Batman would overshoot his grapple destination if the fighter he was grappling to dodged. Increased the overshooting distance when grappling to an ally. Fixed Batman grapple failing at short distances under high latency

- Fixed bug where Batman would overshoot his grapple destination if the fighter he was grappling to dodged. - Ground Side Attack - First hit added 3 frames of whiff recovery.

- First hit added 3 frames of whiff recovery. - Air/Ground Neutral Attack (coming in patch 2): Batarang pick up will now return 9.45s of it’s cooldown down from 11.55s. This change helps create a window from when the batarang is used for the opponent to react. With perks like Coffeezilla causing this cooldown to be even shorter, we felt this change was necessary to create counterplay against the batarang.

Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny is a bit too safe in everything he does. We’ve given him some additional whiff punish windows to help address this.

~ Air Up Special - Fixed an exploit where Bugs could spawn two rockets.

- Fixed an exploit where Bugs could spawn two rockets. ~ Air Side Special - Fixed an exploit where Bugs could spawn two rockets.

- Fixed an exploit where Bugs could spawn two rockets. - Air/Ground Neutral Special - Fixed an exploit where Bugs could spawn multiple safes without triggering his cooldown. - Safe HP reduced from 16 to 14.

- Fixed an exploit where Bugs could spawn multiple safes without triggering his cooldown. ~ Air Down Special - Bugs' previous tunnels will now disappear when creating new tunnels.

- Bugs' previous tunnels will now disappear when creating new tunnels. - Air Up Attack Added 4 frames of whiff recovery.

- Air Side Attack - Increased whiff recovery by 5 frames.

- Increased whiff recovery by 5 frames. - Air Neutral Attack - Increased whiff recovery by 5 frames.

- Increased whiff recovery by 5 frames. - Ground Down Attack - Pie max lifetime set to 8 seconds, from infinite. - Pie no longer applies a slow

- Pie max lifetime set to 8 seconds, from infinite.

Finn

Fighting against Finn felt too difficult as Finn felt a bit too safe and could throw out attacks without much fear of a punish due to how quickly he recovered. Hurt/Hit box foundational updates are coming soon, but will not be in this patch.

- Passive - Attacks affected by Attack Decay no longer spawn coins Finn now spawns with 100 gold instead of 200

- Attacks affected by Attack Decay no longer spawn coins + Air Down Special - Fixed an issue where the gem required 200 gold to spawn, but only cost 100 to spawn. Gem now requires and costs 100

- Fixed an issue where the gem required 200 gold to spawn, but only cost 100 to spawn. Gem now requires and costs 100 - Air Side Special - Added additional whiff recovery.

- Added additional whiff recovery. - Ground/Air Up Special - Reduced the strength of the vacuum effect on the backpack Weaker hits of the backpack will no longer “overwrite” stronger knockbacks from other attacks Whiffing with all hits will still drop a coin Added whiff recovery. Hitboxes should better match the attack (not perfect until our planned hurt/hit box system overhaul)

- Reduced the strength of the vacuum effect on the backpack - Air Side Attack - Reduced active frames to diminish Finn’s ability to hit fighters behind him

- Reduced active frames to diminish Finn’s ability to hit fighters behind him - Ground Down Attack - The distance Finn covers with this attack now scales with how charged the attack is.

- The distance Finn covers with this attack now scales with how charged the attack is. - Ground Side Attack - Increased whiff recovery for the first hit.

- Increased whiff recovery for the first hit. + On The House perk - Fixed an issue where Finn still spent gold on gems spawned by the perk Slightly reduced the launch speed of gems spawned by the perk – this should fix issues that arose when this perk was combined with the “Make it Rain, Dog!” perk

- Fixed an issue where Finn still spent gold on gems spawned by the perk

Garnet

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special - Song activation starts earlier on frame 12 instead of frame 30.

- Song activation starts earlier on frame 12 instead of frame 30. ~ Air/Ground Down Special - Fixed bug where Garnet would be stopped by Iron Giant's collision when she moves with her down special.

- Fixed bug where Garnet would be stopped by Iron Giant's collision when she moves with her down special. + Air Neutral Attack - Slightly higher base knockback

Harley

~Stuffie Bat - Harley bomb vfx shrunk to better match the explosion radius

- Harley bomb vfx shrunk to better match the explosion radius + Weight - Increased from 42 to 44.

Iron Giant

~ VFX - Global fighter VFX now better matches Iron Giant’s size without making the screen too busy. Notable adjustments include Projectile Block buff, Speed Boost buff, and Steven Bubble debuff

- Global fighter VFX now better matches Iron Giant’s size without making the screen too busy. Notable adjustments include Projectile Block buff, Speed Boost buff, and Steven Bubble debuff - Air/Ground Down Special - Fixed an issue where VFX trails would persist and fill up the screen Can no longer use cannonball attack when out of air specials Knockback angle changed to send fighters more horizontally and away from Iron Giant. Fixed issues that allowed for infinitely bouncing on enemies near the ground

- Fixed an issue where VFX trails would persist and fill up the screen - Air/Ground Neutral Special - Gray Health from activation reduced from 2 + #bolts HP for 5 seconds to #bolts HP for 3 seconds Gray Health from ally overlap reduced from 5 HP for 5 seconds to 3 HP for 3 seconds

- Gray Health from activation reduced from 2 + #bolts HP for 5 seconds to #bolts HP for 3 seconds ~ Ground Forward Special - Iron Giant grabs are correctly blocked by incompatible states.

- Iron Giant grabs are correctly blocked by incompatible states. - Air Up Attack - Can no longer hit the same target multiple times

- Can no longer hit the same target multiple times - Air Neutral Attack - Final hit knockback angle changed to send fighters more horizontally and away from Iron Giant Increased knockback scaling

- Final hit knockback angle changed to send fighters more horizontally and away from Iron Giant - Ground Up Attack - Gray Health from scrap reduced from 3 HP for 5 seconds to 2 HP for 3 seconds Allies that consume scrap will overwrite any existing gray health they have from consuming scrap

- Gray Health from scrap reduced from 3 HP for 5 seconds to 2 HP for 3 seconds ~ Ground Forward Attack - Fixed attack decay not triggering for all parts of forward attack combo

- Fixed attack decay not triggering for all parts of forward attack combo - Ground Down Attack - Gray health from art reduced from 10 HP for 10 seconds to 6 HP for 3 seconds

Jake

- Air Down Attack - Removed instant cancel out of the attack to prevent skateboard infinites No longer bounces off allies

- Removed instant cancel out of the attack to prevent skateboard infinites - Ground Up Attack - Additional whiff recovery; Slightly later charge cancel window to make it a bit more committal

LeBron

~ Air/Ground Side Special - LeBron’s solo dunk no longer spawns a shockwave on the ground. The alley-oop teleport version of LeBron’s dunk spawns a shockwave and will launch fighters into the shockwave. The shockwave will launch fighters into a final hit that applies Weakened debuff. Solo dunk knockback and hitbox size increased Fixed a bug where LeBron could dunk himself into the sky

- LeBron’s solo dunk no longer spawns a shockwave on the ground. ~ Ground/Air Down Special (No Ball) - Adjusted to prevent ball spam

- Adjusted to prevent ball spam + Air Side Attack - Branches earlier on hit; fix for hitbox hitting behind him too much

- Branches earlier on hit; fix for hitbox hitting behind him too much + Air Neutral Attack - Branches earlier on hit to increase combo potential. Fix for ball neutral air branching into no ball neutral air.

- Branches earlier on hit to increase combo potential. + Ground Side Attack/ Ground Down Attack - Removed shared attack decay from side attack and down attack

- Removed shared attack decay from side attack and down attack + Ground Side Attack - 3 hit combo hits more consistently.

- 3 hit combo hits more consistently. ~ Ground Neutral Attack - Fixed angle of attack.

- Fixed angle of attack. ~ Basketball - Fixed some team color issues that would occur when reflecting LeBron basketball. Fixed an issue where LeBron could be stuck attacking without his ball while visually holding his ball

- Fixed some team color issues that would occur when reflecting LeBron basketball. ~ Hot Hands perk - When an ally catches a no-look pass while the Hot Hands perk is equipped, the basketball pass buff will emit flames to let allies know they will throw an ignited basketball

Reindog

+ Air Up Special - Removed hitpause on ally that threw Reindog when Reindog connects in ball form

- Removed hitpause on ally that threw Reindog when Reindog connects in ball form - Air/Ground Neutral Special - Increased cooldown from 13s to 14s

- Increased cooldown from 13s to 14s + Air Up Attack - Hitbox size increased

Shaggy

Shaggy’s Side Special felt a little too unpunishable, so we’ve added a bit of Whiff Recovery.

- Rage Air Side Special - Recovery increased by two frames; now better matches rage ground side special Addressed an issue where Shaggy could perform two rage specials

- Recovery increased by two frames; now better matches rage ground side special + Rage Ground Down Special - Shaggy’s shockwave will launch fighters into a final hit that applies Weakened debuff.

- Shaggy’s shockwave will launch fighters into a final hit that applies Weakened debuff. - Ground/Air Side Special - Added 4 additional frames of whiff recovery

Steven

- Ground Down Special - Watermelon Steven ability cooldown now begins when Watermelon Steven is rung out. Fixed a bug where Watermelon Steven could spawn inside ceilings and be stuck.

- Watermelon Steven ability cooldown now begins when Watermelon Steven is rung out. ~ Air Neutral Attack - No longer will animation hitch.

- No longer will animation hitch. ~ VO/SFX - Fixed an issue where Steven's intro VO lines failed to play.

- Fixed an issue where Steven's intro VO lines failed to play. ~ Taunt - Fixed an issue where Steven could only perform his up taunt.

Superman

- Ground Neutral Attack - Added additional whiff recovery.

- Added additional whiff recovery. - Ground Up Attack - Added additional whiff recovery.

- Added additional whiff recovery. - Ground Down Special - Added additional whiff recovery.

Taz

This is the start of our tornado changes for Taz. We will be continuing to monitor the tornado with extra scrutiny in case additional changes are needed.

Chicken Debuff - Fixed a bug where transformed fighters could receive buffs that would not appear visually when they returned to their normal form - Reduced chicken duration from 10 seconds to 8 + Increased the size of the chicken

+ Air/Ground Down Special - Adjusted projectile movement direction of Taz spit projectiles to be more forward and less of a lob. + When Taz spits a projectile back at a fighter, the projectile will maintain its original speed.

- Adjusted projectile movement direction of Taz spit projectiles to be more forward and less of a lob. + Air/Ground Neutral Special - If Taz eats a projectile that can't be spit back out, he will refresh a count of his apple core ability. Increased size of hit collision for Taz eating projectiles on his neutral special. Also made it possible to eat projectiles a few frames earlier. Taz deals 1 stack of Weakened debuff everytime he chews an enemy. Fixed a bug that allowed for ground movement after eating an enemy fighter

- If Taz eats a projectile that can't be spit back out, he will refresh a count of his apple core ability. - Air/Ground Up Special - Damage reduced from 10 to 9 and base knockback reduced from 1500 to 1350 Fixed a bug where enemy fighters could become invulnerable to the fight cloud after dodging it.

- Damage reduced from 10 to 9 and base knockback reduced from 1500 to 1350 ~ Air/Ground Side Special - Now a cooldown move with a 7-second cooldown. While the cooldown is active, side special is a weaker version of the tornado. Full power tornado has a 1.5 second duration and receives an additional 1 second duration after passing an ally. On cooldown tornado has a 0.25 second duration and does not gain additional duration by passing an ally.

- Now a cooldown move with a 7-second cooldown. While the cooldown is active, side special is a weaker version of the tornado. + Ground Up Attack - Now a two-hit attack. The early hit combos into the sandwich clap

Tom And Jerry

+ Tom And Jerry - Dynamite now applies projectile perk effects.

- Dynamite now applies projectile perk effects. ~ Air Normal Attacks - Fixed a bug that would prevent Tom and Jerry from using normal attacks when Air Special limit had been reached.

- Fixed a bug that would prevent Tom and Jerry from using normal attacks when Air Special limit had been reached. - Air Up Special - Fixed an issue where Jerry would continue to have active hit frames when falling from the rocket

Velma

- Air Side Special - Reduced move distance. The distance this traveled before gave Velma additional recovery that wasn’t intended.

- Reduced move distance. - Air Up Special - Reduced Weaken stacks from 3 to 2. - Will no longer chain into Air Down Attack as easily to prevent easy application of damage.

- Reduced Weaken stacks from 3 to 2. - Ground Side Special - Reduced gray health from 12 HP for 4 seconds to 6 HP for 3 seconds

- Reduced gray health from 12 HP for 4 seconds to 6 HP for 3 seconds - Air Down Attack - Increased Recovery

- Increased Recovery - Air Side Attack - Added whiff recovery

- Added whiff recovery - Ground/Air Neutral Attack - Fixed issues when word bubbles would go through Bugs’ Tunnels. Reduced ammo count from 4 to 3 Reduced ammo return from 11 to 10

- Fixed issues when word bubbles would go through Bugs’ Tunnels. - Weight - Decreased weight from 63 to 60.

- Decreased weight from 63 to 60. - Knowledge Is Power perk - Reduced gray health from 7 HP for 5 seconds to 3 HP for 3 seconds

Wonder Woman