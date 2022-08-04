MultiVersus Season 1 And Rick And Morty See An Indefinite Delay

MultiVersus' season one has been delayed to an as-of-yet unconfirmed date, as well as the game's next character Morty.

Season one of the Super Smash Bros. inspired, Warner Bros. IP-filled platformer was meant to kick off next Tuesday, August 9, and was meant to introduce Morty of Rick and Morty fame into the roster. Rick was almost meant to join some time during season one, but obviously will likely also be delayed.

Following a tweet thanking fans for enjoying the open beta of MultiVersus, the official account wrote "We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players."

In another tweet paired with the announcement, the account said that it will let fans know the timing as soon as it can, and noted it appreciates everyone's patience.

The open beta for the game officially started July 26, starting with 17 characters including Superman, Shaggy, The Iron Giant, Bugs Bunny, and more (which GameSpot has conveniently ranked for you here). Basketball player and real human being LeBron James also joined the roster as part of the open beta launch.

In GameSpot's MultiVersus review, we gave the game an 8/10 saying, "The team-based mechanics are truly beyond anything else offered in a platform fighter, while the classic 1v1 format also impresses. The roster offers plenty of variety, though unlocking all of the characters without having to dip into the real-world wallet will definitely be a chore."

MultiVersus is currently available in open beta on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC, complete with cross-play and cross-progression that works across all platforms.