MultiVersus Players Can Now Duke It Out As Dwayne Johnson In Front Of The Iron Throne

The latest update to MultiVersus continues to expand Warner Bros. platform fighter, introducing a new Game of Thrones-inspired map, holiday event, and for those willing to spend a little cash, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself.

Johnson enters the MultiVersus arena as a variant for Black Adam, the super anti-hero who he recently portrayed in the DC film of the same name and that Johnson insists will, in fact, make a profit. Black Adam was added as a playable fighter for the start of MultiVersus Season 1. He is available now for purchase in the in-game shop.

Though being able to play as The Rock doesn't come free-of-charge, the new Game of Thrones map that puts players right in front of the show's iconic Iron Throne thankfully does. The map features an epic remix of Ramin Djawadi's legendary theme music for players to enjoy while duking it out, to boot. MultiVersus currently only has one Game of Thrones character in the form of Arya Stark, but here's hoping more sword-wielding warriors from Westeros make their way into the game in the future now that they have a fitting arena to do battle on.

It wouldn't be a December video game update if it didn't include a limited-time holiday event, and MultiVersus's latest update has that too. Playing matches will earn players "Holiday Cookies" which can be exchanged for various rewards like an Ugly Sweater Superman skin alongside new profile pictures, emotes, and more. The event will be running through January 18, 2023, giving players a little over a month to snag all the rewards up for grabs. There's also a slew of new holiday-themed items and skins on sale in the shop.

For good measure, the update additionally includes a handful of character-balance updates and bug fixes, with Jake and Shaggy in particular being brought down a few pegs. For more details, check out the official patch notes.

The update looks to cap off a big debut year for MultiVersus, which, over the course of the last six months, has introduced multiple new characters like Rick and Morty, Lebron James (from Space Jam, not the NBA), Gizmo of Gremlins fame, and more. MultiVersus recently won the award for Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards, beating out more established fighting-game favorites like The King of Fighters XV.