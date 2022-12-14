MultiVersus Players Can Now Duke It Out As Dwayne Johnson In Front Of The Iron Throne

Playing as the Dwayne Johnson version of Black Adam will cost you, but the new Game Of Thrones-inspired map is free.

By on

Comments

The latest update to MultiVersus continues to expand Warner Bros. platform fighter, introducing a new Game of Thrones-inspired map, holiday event, and for those willing to spend a little cash, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself.

Johnson enters the MultiVersus arena as a variant for Black Adam, the super anti-hero who he recently portrayed in the DC film of the same name and that Johnson insists will, in fact, make a profit. Black Adam was added as a playable fighter for the start of MultiVersus Season 1. He is available now for purchase in the in-game shop.

Click To Unmute
  1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Review
  2. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Action Trailer
  3. Xbox Will Allow Call of Duty on PS Plus To Push Activision Deal Through | GameSpot News
  4. 2nd Trailer - Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
  5. Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Has Arrived With 14 Days of Gifts!
  6. Why Elden Ring Is Game Of The Year 2022
  7. Hogwarts Legacy - Gameplay Showcase II
  8. NieR Series X NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Collaboration Coming Soon
  9. W40K: Inquisitor | Season of Escalation - Release Trailer
  10. GAMEPLAY TRAILER | NEW GAME BASED ON HITORI NO SHITA: THE OUTCAST ANNOUNCED
  11. New Hero: Feria Shen Cinematic & Gameplay Showcase | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  12. Octopath Traveler II | Throné & Temenos Character Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Multiversus Video Review

Though being able to play as The Rock doesn't come free-of-charge, the new Game of Thrones map that puts players right in front of the show's iconic Iron Throne thankfully does. The map features an epic remix of Ramin Djawadi's legendary theme music for players to enjoy while duking it out, to boot. MultiVersus currently only has one Game of Thrones character in the form of Arya Stark, but here's hoping more sword-wielding warriors from Westeros make their way into the game in the future now that they have a fitting arena to do battle on.

It wouldn't be a December video game update if it didn't include a limited-time holiday event, and MultiVersus's latest update has that too. Playing matches will earn players "Holiday Cookies" which can be exchanged for various rewards like an Ugly Sweater Superman skin alongside new profile pictures, emotes, and more. The event will be running through January 18, 2023, giving players a little over a month to snag all the rewards up for grabs. There's also a slew of new holiday-themed items and skins on sale in the shop.

The Dwayne Johnson variant of Black Adam is now available for purchase in MultiVersus.
The Dwayne Johnson variant of Black Adam is now available for purchase in MultiVersus.

For good measure, the update additionally includes a handful of character-balance updates and bug fixes, with Jake and Shaggy in particular being brought down a few pegs. For more details, check out the official patch notes.

The update looks to cap off a big debut year for MultiVersus, which, over the course of the last six months, has introduced multiple new characters like Rick and Morty, Lebron James (from Space Jam, not the NBA), Gizmo of Gremlins fame, and more. MultiVersus recently won the award for Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards, beating out more established fighting-game favorites like The King of Fighters XV.

MultiVersus Tier List - All 21 Characters Ranked
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

MultiVersus
PC
Nintendo Switch
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)