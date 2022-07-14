MultiVersus Open Beta Will Begin July 26, Early Access Next Week

Warner Bros. and Player First Games have confirmed the MultiVersus open beta--which has been teased since before the closed beta in late May--will kick off July 26, with early access for those who participated in the closed beta beginning one week early on July 19.

MultiVersus is a Smash Bros.-style platform fighting game featuring characters from DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Cartoon Network, and more. The game specializes in two-on-two battles, with each character's moveset including abilities that will both hurt opponents and help allies at the same time.

*Spit Take* You heard that right, MVPs. Early Access starts next week with full Open Beta on July 26th! #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/QDSuA8dbQI — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 14, 2022

The closed beta--which ran May 19 to 27--featured the following roster:

Arya Stark

Batman

Bugs Bunny

Finn (Adventure Time)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Harley Quinn

Jake (Adventure Time

Reindog (original creation)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Steven Universe

Superman

Taz

Tom and Jerry

Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Wonder Woman

A new gameplay trailer was also released, showing off the first-ever footage of The Iron Giant, the titular character from the 1999 cult classic film. Iron Giant is a tank character and the tallest in the game so far, with a diving cannonball attack that can spike characters to their deaths if connecting off-stage.

The open beta announcement comes just before a MultiVersus-themed panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the game and feature voice actors Matthew Lillard (Shaggy) and Tara Strong (Harley Quinn).

The MultiVersus open beta will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.