MultiVersus Is The Most Popular Fighting Game On Steam, And It's Still In Closed Beta

Even with its limited player base, MultiVersus ranks higher than the competition by tens of thousands of players.

Even before the game launches in open beta, MultiVersus is tearing up the Steam charts, beating out all other fighting game competitors.

According to Steam Charts, MultiVersus averages at 37,509 players online and has a peak of 61,964. Some analysis from Event Hubs, a website specializing in fighting games, compared this info to the peaks and averages of 13 other major fighting games, and found that MultiVersus beats them out by tens of thousands of users. The next biggest all-time peak, for example, is Dragon Ball FighterZ with 44,234 concurrent users. The combined total average of the 13 other fighting games surveyed is 28,902 total.

These are big numbers, especially considering that this charts only Steam players and that the game is currently in a closed beta. More people have been playing MultiVersus, as well as all the other fighting games surveyed by Event Hubs, on console and off of Steam. So it's worth examining these numbers in their full context, as an illustrative part of an incomplete picture.

MultiVersus is a platform fighting game, think Super Smash Brothers, pitting various characters owned by Warner Bros. against each other. MultiVersus moves into an open beta tomorrow, July 26. The game also announced that LeBron will join the fight at the launch of the open beta. Rick & Morty's Morty will enter the fray two weeks later with the launch of Season 1, with Rick following at a future date.

