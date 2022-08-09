MultiVersus Hits 10 Million Players, Is Still Technically In Open Beta

The free-to-play platform fighter starring Warner Bros.-owned characters has drawn quite a crowd.

By on

Comments

MultiVersus hasn't yet left open beta, but that hasn't stopped the Super Smash Bros.-inspired fighter from racking up a massive number of players. According to stat-tracking website Tracker.gg, more than 10 million people have tried out MultiVersus in the two weeks since the game's open beta launch.

Even during the game's closed beta, the platform fighter starring various Warner Bros. characters quickly became the most played fighting game on Steam. MultiVersus's peak concurrent players on Steam is currently at just over 150,000, with 83,000 players having played in the last 24 hours. And that's just on Steam. The game is also available on Xbox, PlayStation, and the Epic Games Store, and features full cross-play support.

Now Playing: Multiversus Video Review

MultiVersus is the first game from developer Player First Games, and it's certainly an impressive debut. The studio is made up of various industry veterans and founded by Tony Huynh and Chris White, who both previously worked at League of Legends developer Riot Games. Funnily enough, Riot Games is currently working on a free-to-play fighting game of its own, Project L.

As for what's next for MultiVersus, the game's first season, which will add new characters like Rick and Morty, was recently delayed without a definitive new release date. However, when it does arrive, it will bring both a new arcade mode and ranked mode to the fighter. Datamining has suggested the game could also receive a new battle pass sharing feature in the near future, though Player First Games has not yet officially commented on the matter.

In GameSpot's MultiVersus review, we called the game a "worthy contender to the platform fighter throne" and praised its unique 2v2 format that helps it stand out from its competitors.

