MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature

MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed.

According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.

As for how exactly sharing a battle pass would work, AisulMV shared another screenshot diving into exactly that. According to the Battle Pass Link Request screen shared by AisulMV, the feature would allow two linked players to contribute to a single pass. Only one player would need to purchase the premium battle pass in order to share it with their partner, and quest and XP rewards for both players are still awarded. It seems like the player with the least amount of progress will be automatically caught up to the player with higher battle pass progress.

The image does warn that a Battle Pass can only be linked once per season, presumably to avoid a large group of people all only needing to purchase a single battle pass per season.

Just because these images have been found doesn't mean the battle pass sharing feature will for sure be added to MultiVersus, as plans can change over time and the feature may no longer be in the works. We've reached out to Warner Bros. for comment, but have not yet received a response.

MultiVersus Season 1, which is set to add new characters like Rick and Morty, was recently delayed. Though no new release date for the start of the season has been given, the official MultiVersus Twitter detailed more new features coming as part of the game's Season 1 update, including an arcade mode, ranked mode, and new cosmetics.

The Super Smash Bros.-inspired fighter, which supports cross-play and features characters from DC, Looney Tunes, Cartoon Network, and Games of Thrones, recently became the most played fighting game on Steam, despite still being in closed beta at the time. In GameSpot's MultiVersus review, we called the title a "worthy contender to the platform fighter throne" and praised its unique 2v2 format.