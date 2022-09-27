MultiVersus 1.03 Patch Adds Rick Sanchez, Makes Shaggy Free For All New Players

Warner Bros. and Player First Games have revealed the MultiVersus Version 1.03 patch notes, which marks the addition of portal-hopping genius Rick Sanchez to the game's playable roster. The update releases today, September 27, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Rick joins after being confirmed for the game during San Diego Comic-Con along with his grandson Morty Smith, who is already available in-game. Rick will use his trademark portal technology in battle, as well as a Meeseeks box to summon helpers and a fart bomb that will send enemies into the sky.

Tomorrow's itinerary:

- Maintenance Mode initiates sequence at 9:00am PT.

- Stream Rick-tastic goodness at 9:30am PT on our Twitch.

- Rick enters the #MultiVersus dimension at 10am PT.

- Proceed imminent Rick domination. pic.twitter.com/svZx1RBXTC — MultiVersus (@multiversus) September 27, 2022

The MultiVersus 1.03 patch will increase the amount of experience needed to level up a single character between levels 3 and 15, as the developers found that "players could get to level 15 of the mastery track too quickly." The patch also makes Shaggy free to everyone who completes the in-game tutorial, replacing the previous free character, Wonder Woman, who can now be purchased with in-game gold or Gleamium--the game's premium currency.

The patch will also introduce a "light projectile" system--projectiles that deal damage but don't stop the opponent's movement--as well as an "anti-infinite combo system" that will decay all attacks from a character that uses the same move four times in the same combo.

Roster changes in the 1.03 update include increased abilities for both Garnet from Steven Universe and the game's most recent addition Gizmo, two new skins for the original character Reindog, and a slight reduction in power for the Man of Steel, Superman. The full MultiVersus 1.03 patch notes are below.

MultiVersus is now in open beta and available for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Season 1 runs until November, with Black Adam and the villainous Stripe from Gremlins still to be added to the playable roster.

MultiVersus 1.03 patch notes

General

Rick Sanchez joins MultiVersus! Rick is a new Mage character joining the roster.

The XP required to go from level 3 - 15 on the character mastery track has been doubled We were finding that players could get to level 15 of the mastery track too quickly. This is to help us make it a bit more of a journey.

Loading performance improvements for PS4 and Xbox One.

Initial free character from completing the intro tutorial has been switched to Shaggy from Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman can now be purchased for Gold or Gleamium.

Attack decay steps have been added to the intro tutorial.

Fixed an issue in Coop-Versus-AI that was causing only Wonder Woman and Reindog bots to appear.

Fixed a bug where some players weren’t able to equip profile icons.

Fixed a bug where the game would occasionally freeze at the end-of-game screen.

Cosmetics

Reindog Skins

Chef Reindog

Golden Reindog (Must be purchased with gold, not Gleamium)

Steven Universe Skin

Tiger Millionaire Steven

Twitch Extension

Minor visual bug fixes

Added 'Fighter Voting' which allows broadcasters to poll their audience on which fighter to play, viewers who have MultiVersus get bonus votes.

Added the ability for viewers who have MultiVersus to claim free toasts from Twitch channels running the extension.

Gameplay Systems

Anti-Infinite Combo System

We’ve implemented a new anti-infinite-combo system that will decay all subsequent attacks if the same attack has been used 4 or more times in the same true combo. The goal is to put a global soft-cap on infinite combos and make combos more creative. We hope the change pushes players to explore new and more exciting combo routes. We were considering the max number of the same attack being used to be 3, but we wanted to more slowly evaluate the change. We’re going to be evaluating the change and are open to feedback on how we can improve the system!

The option to choose between 4 direction or 8 direction for the right-stick control (c-stick) has been added to the settings menu.

Projectile Systems

We are continuing the projectile systems update in this patch. The most notable addition is the inclusion of a new “Light Projectile” classification for projectiles that deal no knockback. The only Light Projectiles in the game for now are Rick’s uncharged blaster and the pies fired by the Neptr assist item.

Character Updates

Legend

Nerf: -

Buff: +

Change: /

Bug: x

Arya

x Fixed issues where Arya could deal much more damage than intended.

x Neutral Special - Fixed issues that were causing hit boxes on stolen attacks to not hit reliably.

- Fixed issues that were causing hit boxes on stolen attacks to not hit reliably. We are still looking at updates to Arya’s up special, but could use more time to make it right. Expect an update in the near future.

Bugs Bunny

- Down Air Attack - Hitbox is slightly smaller to better match the visuals

Finn

x Side Air Attack - Can no longer ignore air special limits when branching into the attack.

- Can no longer ignore air special limits when branching into the attack. - Air Down Attack - Instant cancel on hit removed.

- Instant cancel on hit removed. - Ground Side Attack - Instant jump cancel on hit removed.

Garnet

+ Ground Down Attack - Garnet now retains some of her velocity moving into the attack.

- Garnet now retains some of her velocity moving into the attack. + Ground Up Attack - Recovery reduced by 3 frames on hit. This change should improve Garnet’s ability to follow up on a successful attack.

- Recovery reduced by 3 frames on hit. + Air Down Attack - Hitbox active frames start 2 frames earlier

- Hitbox active frames start 2 frames earlier + Air Neutral Attack - Recovery reduced by 3 frames on hit. This change should improve Garnet’s ability to follow up on a successful attack.

- Recovery reduced by 3 frames on hit.

Gizmo

+ Jump Speed - Increased jump speed to 3700 from 3400.

- Increased jump speed to 3700 from 3400. + Air/Ground Neutral Special - Music note lifetime extended to 10 seconds from 9.

- Music note lifetime extended to 10 seconds from 9. + Ground Side Special - Car now classified as a heavy projectile

- Car now classified as a heavy projectile + Air Side Special - Recovery reduced by 5 frames

- Recovery reduced by 5 frames + Air Down Special - Can now jump cancel out of the attack

Harley

x Down Special - Fixed an issue where jack-in-the-box would sometimes not hit overlapping enemies

Iron Giant

x Neutral Special - Bolts will no longer be destroyed when they exit the blast box but Iron Giant is not KOed

Jake

- Air/Ground Down Special - While in the House and on the ground, Jake will no longer bounce grounded opponents.

- While in the House and on the ground, Jake will no longer bounce grounded opponents. - Ground Down Attack - Recovery increased by 4 frames on whiff(miss).

LeBron

/ Experimental Tag removed.

x Fixed a bug that would cause the ball to disappear when thrown close to the enemy.

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special - When an ally receives a pass, they emit a small explosion to knock away enemies. No-Look pass basketball speed increased to 3200 from 3000

- When an ally receives a pass, they emit a small explosion to knock away enemies. No-Look pass basketball speed increased to 3200 from 3000 - Air/Ground Down Special - No longer blocks heavy projectiles

- No longer blocks heavy projectiles - Basketball Air Neutral Attack - No longer breaks armor on first hit.

Morty

/ Experimental Tag removed.

Shaggy

- Air Side Special - Recovery increased by 3 frames on whiff (miss).

- Recovery increased by 3 frames on whiff (miss). - Air Neutral Attack - No longer breaks armor on first hit

Steven Universe

/ Air/Ground Up Special - Smoothed out movement so the attack won’t hitch

- Smoothed out movement so the attack won’t hitch + Ground Side Attack 1 - 3 - Smoothed out movement so the attack won’t hitch First attack can now branch earlier into the second attack Second attack can now branch earlier into the final attack Forward movement during attacks increased so that they hit more reliably.

- Smoothed out movement so the attack won’t hitch + Air Side Attack - Increased knockback scaling to 14.5 from 13.5 Steven’s horizontal kill power was very low. We hope this change will help him in this aspect.

- Increased knockback scaling to 14.5 from 13.5 + Air/Ground Side Special - Increased projectile speed slightly.

- Increased projectile speed slightly. + Air Down Attack - Hitbox active frames start 2 frames earlier. This change makes the active hit frames more accurately match the animation.

- Hitbox active frames start 2 frames earlier.

Superman

- Ground Up Attack - Reduced charged knockback scaling to 1.5x from 2.0x. Charge cancel reduced by 4 frames This should make the attack slightly more of a commitment

- Reduced charged knockback scaling to 1.5x from 2.0x. Charge cancel reduced by 4 frames - Ground Neutral Attack - Charge cancel reduced by 4 frames.

- Charge cancel reduced by 4 frames. - Air Up Special - Recovery increased by 12 frames on whiff(miss). Lowered base knockback of down throw. This should help make the wall camping strategies less effective.

- Recovery increased by 12 frames on whiff(miss). Lowered base knockback of down throw.

Tom And Jerry

/ Ground Side Attack 1 - Hitbox active frame window increased by 2 frames. Recovery increased by 4 frames on whiff(miss).

- Hitbox active frame window increased by 2 frames. Recovery increased by 4 frames on whiff(miss). - Ground Side Attack 2 - Recovery increased by 4 frames on whiff(miss).

- Recovery increased by 4 frames on whiff(miss). + Air Side Attack - Recovery reduced by 3 frames. Recovery land cancel reduced by 7 frames.

- Recovery reduced by 3 frames. Recovery land cancel reduced by 7 frames. + Air Down Attack - Recovery reduced by 3 frames. Recovery land cancel window moved forward by 3 frames. Pushed knockback angle to be more horizontal.

- Recovery reduced by 3 frames. Recovery land cancel window moved forward by 3 frames. Pushed knockback angle to be more horizontal. + Air/Ground Neutral Special - Jerry returns back to Tom if he is killed when attached to an ally

Velma