MultiVersus 1.02 Patch Adds Gizmo, Removes Velma's Police, And Adjusts Hurtboxes

The MultiVersus 1.02 patch notes have been released, with the latest update to the game's open beta scheduled to drop later today. The patch will bring significant changes across the entire cast, as well as a new cute and cuddly character.

Gizmo, the hero of the mogwai from the 80s classic Gremlins, joins the roster as a support character. Gizmo can attach himself to teammates for tandem attacks, damage opponents by singing, and shoot flaming arrows that can cause damage over time to opponents.

Our goal with this update is to more tightly tie hitboxes and hurtboxes to our character animations. The hit/hurtbox updates in this patch are a foundational change to MultiVersus. There may be issues, but we should be able to correct the issues quickly and more accurately now. pic.twitter.com/AQRaegBNwh — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) September 8, 2022

The MultiVersus 1.02 patch will also bring a major change to hurtboxes, adjusting them to be more in line with a character's animations than before. Images shared via Twitter by the game's executive producer Tony Huyhn further explain the adjustments using Wonder Woman as an example, with Huyhn calling them a "a foundational change to MultiVersus."

Fighters benefitting the most from the new patch include Finn from Adventure Time, LeBron, and Garnet from Steven Universe, while the most negatively impacted characters are Bugs Bunny, Finn's friend Jake, and Velma, who among other changes now summons the Mystery Machine after gathering clues instead of a police car. The full patch notes can be found below.

MultiVersus is currently free to download on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Gizmo is the latest character to join the roster, with his fellow mogwai Stripe, Black Adam from DC Comics, and Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty also announced for Season 1.

MultiVersus 1.02 patch notes

General

Gizmo will be arriving on 09/08! He has his popcorn and is ready to pop off!

Spectator Mode now displays Team Colors properly

Fast settings have been added to support lower-end PCs

Gameplay Systems

Hitbox/Hurtbox Update

Hurtboxes updated on every character.

Hitboxes updated on most attacks. Specific adjustments may not be listed in the character notes.

Projectile Systems Update

Standardized opposing projectiles to always clank, destroying both projectiles

Introduced the Heavy Projectile - Heavy Projectiles break enemy projectiles, can only clank with other Heavy Projectiles, and cannot be reflected

Barriers and buffs that “Block Projectiles” more consistently block all projectiles.

Projectiles that explode no longer hit fighters that blocked the projectile.

Directional Action Key Mappings for Keyboard

Directional Attacks and Specials can now be mapped to specific keyboard keys. For example, Down Attack can be mapped to a key so that you can perform Down Attacks without also Fast Falling.

In total, there are 8 new keyboard binds: Up Attack, Right Attack, Down Attack, Left Attack, Up Special, Right Special, Down Special, Left Special.

Miscellaneous Gameplay Updates

Adjusted character mesh vertical offsets so that characters’ feet don’t clip into the floor as much. This change also involved adjusting the floor collision for the following maps: Scooby’s Haunted Mansion, Cromulons, Cromulons (1 vs 1), Tree Fort (1 vs 1), and all versions of Sky Arena.

Wall, floor, and ceiling bounces no longer restore Dodge Meter energy.

Improved input handling when an Attack/Special is executed at the same time as a jump. In the past, it was possible for jumps to interrupt Attacks and Specials, thus leading to “ignored” actions. This change will improve the responsiveness of short hop Attacks and Specials.

General Perks

Clear The Air - Updated description text to explain that perk effect only applies to non-Heavy Projectiles

- Updated description text to explain that perk effect only applies to non-Heavy Projectiles Ice To Beat You! - Projectiles will only apply Ice debuff to fighters that are not already debuffed by Ice

- Projectiles will only apply Ice debuff to fighters that are not already debuffed by Ice I'll Take That - Unstacked cooldown refund decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds

- Unstacked cooldown refund decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds Make it Rain, Dog! - Unstacked projectile speed buff reduced to 10% from 20%

- Unstacked projectile speed buff reduced to 10% from 20% Sturdy Dodger - Fixed an issue where the perk would not stack properly

Maps

2v2 Tree Fort Map - Trampoline tree health reduced to 15 from 30

- Trampoline tree health reduced to 15 from 30 Trophy’s E.D.G.E . - Fix minor asymmetry in the main platform’s collision so that it is now perfectly centered.

. - Fix minor asymmetry in the main platform’s collision so that it is now perfectly centered. Cromulons and Cromulons (1 vs 1) - Added a new floating platform to both versions of Cromulons.

Character Updates

Legend:

- Nerf

+ Buff

/ Change

x Bug

Arya

+ Assassin Passive - Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff

- Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff - Air/Ground Up Special - Reverted to Early Access version of up special.

- Reverted to Early Access version of up special. / Air/Ground Up Special - Fixed a bug that caused Arya’s dash on hit to stop working after Taz turns her into a chicken.

- Fixed a bug that caused Arya’s dash on hit to stop working after Taz turns her into a chicken. / Air/Ground Neutral Special - Fixed an issue with long lingering hitboxes on Arya stolen face neutral special.

Batman

/ Air Down Special - Knockback angle changed to send victims more horizontally

- Knockback angle changed to send victims more horizontally / Air Side Attack - When landing the attack will allow carrying movement momentum earlier

- When landing the attack will allow carrying movement momentum earlier + Ground Down Special - Fixed a bug that was preventing Projectile Sidestep from dodging all projectiles

- Fixed a bug that was preventing Projectile Sidestep from dodging all projectiles + Ground Side Attack - Fixed a bug that was causing the first jab to be delayed going into jab 2 when playing online

Bugs Bunny

/ Air Up Special - Rocket now classified as a Heavy Projectile Purple effect added to indicate armor break property

- Rocket now classified as a Heavy Projectile Purple effect added to indicate armor break property / Air Side Special - Rocket now classified as a Heavy Projectile

- Rocket now classified as a Heavy Projectile - Air/Ground Neutral Special - Safe now classified as a Heavy Projectile

- Safe now classified as a Heavy Projectile / Air Down Attack - Recovery land cancel window delayed 2 frames

- Recovery land cancel window delayed 2 frames - Air Up Attack - Hitbox active frames reduced

- Hitbox active frames reduced - Air Side Attack - Recovery land cancel window delayed 3 frames

- Recovery land cancel window delayed 3 frames - Ground Neutral Attack - Frame window to cancel into another Ground Neutral Attack delayed.

- Frame window to cancel into another Ground Neutral Attack delayed. - Weight - Lowered to 50 from 55

- Lowered to 50 from 55 - Comin' Through Doc signature perk - Hitbox active duration reduced to 0.25s from 0.5s

Finn

+ Assassin Passive - Removed 5% damage taken debuff

- Removed 5% damage taken debuff + Passive - Increased starting gold to 200 from 100

- Increased starting gold to 200 from 100 + Air/Ground Neutral Special - Fixed an issue where the shockwave from high-fiving an ally would not hit enemies

- Fixed an issue where the shockwave from high-fiving an ally would not hit enemies + Air Up Special - Adjusted vacuum hitbox to more consistently combo into the final hit

- Adjusted vacuum hitbox to more consistently combo into the final hit + Ground Down Attack - Increased minimum distance traveled

Garnet

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special - When Garnet bubbles a projectile, the projectile will not be able to hit herself or allies until the bubble expires

- When Garnet bubbles a projectile, the projectile will not be able to hit herself or allies until the bubble expires + Air/Ground Down Special - Increased projectile speed to 2200 from 2000

- Increased projectile speed to 2200 from 2000 + Air Side Attack - Side attack 1 on-hit cancel window moved earlier

Harley

+ Assassin Passive - Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff

- Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff + Movement Speed - Increased to 1875 from 1825

Iron Giant

- Passive - Rage mode gray health reduced to 15 from 30

- Rage mode gray health reduced to 15 from 30 - Air Up Attack - Reduced damage to 5 from 6.

- Reduced damage to 5 from 6. - Air/Ground Neutral Special - Ability and ammo cooldowns are now static cooldowns. Static cooldowns are not affected by cooldown reduction perks or buffs. Consuming an item or Iron Giant’s art will still grant one bolt.

- Ability and ammo cooldowns are now static cooldowns. Static cooldowns are not affected by cooldown reduction perks or buffs. Consuming an item or Iron Giant’s art will still grant one bolt. - Air Neutral Attack - Whiff recovery increased

Jake

/ Air/Ground Neutral Special - If Jake eats multiple opponents, he will spit them all out on the first spit.

- If Jake eats multiple opponents, he will spit them all out on the first spit. - Air/Ground Down Special - Attack duration reduced to 3 seconds from infinite duration

- Attack duration reduced to 3 seconds from infinite duration - Air Side Attack - Whiff recovery increased 6 frames

- Whiff recovery increased 6 frames - Air Down Attack - Damage reduced on first two hits

LeBron

- Air Down Attack - Knockback angle pushed to be more horiztonal

- Knockback angle pushed to be more horiztonal + Basketball - Enemies can no longer hit the basketball

- Enemies can no longer hit the basketball + Ball Ground Neutral Special - Ground pass projectile speed increased (Air version unaffected)

- Ground pass projectile speed increased (Air version unaffected) + No Ball Air Side Attack - Hitbox active frame window moved 3 frames earlier

- Hitbox active frame window moved 3 frames earlier + Ball Ground Up Attack - Hitbox active frame window moved earlier

- Hitbox active frame window moved earlier + Ball Ground Down Attack - Cancel window moved earlier

Morty

+ Extra Fleeb Juice - Now cleans up Tom and Jerry’s mousetrap and cleans up Garnet’s electric zone

- Now cleans up Tom and Jerry’s mousetrap and cleans up Garnet’s electric zone + Passive - Ally grenade passive has been enabled

- Ally grenade passive has been enabled / Air/Ground Neutral Special - Ammo cooldown increased to 13s from 12s

- Ammo cooldown increased to 13s from 12s / Air/Ground Down Special - Fixed issues where Morty or his ally would be randomly pulled back to the save point. This will now only trigger when the ally is near the blast zone.

- Fixed issues where Morty or his ally would be randomly pulled back to the save point. This will now only trigger when the ally is near the blast zone. + Air Side Special - Portal aim reticle now only shows for the Morty player in online matches

- Portal aim reticle now only shows for the Morty player in online matches + Ground Side Special - More consistently hits projectiles

- More consistently hits projectiles / Air/Ground Neutral Attack - Fixed an issue where the blaster could spawn two shots when fired

- Fixed an issue where the blaster could spawn two shots when fired / Ground Up Attack - Fixed an issue where the blaster could spawn two shots when fired

- Fixed an issue where the blaster could spawn two shots when fired + Ground Side Attack - Full jab combo now connects more reliably

Reindog

+ Air/Ground Neutral Attack - Enemies can no longer hit the spit projectile

- Enemies can no longer hit the spit projectile + Air Up Attack - Vacuum knockback applied to first hit to help the two hit s chain together more reliably

- Vacuum knockback applied to first hit to help the two hit s chain together more reliably - Ground Neutral Attack - Holding down and dodging no longer cancels into the next attack as quickly to prevent extremely rapid firing of the projectile attack

Shaggy

/ Rage Air/Ground Down Special - Super sandwich now classified as a Heavy Projectile

- Super sandwich now classified as a Heavy Projectile / Air/Ground Side Special - Bug Fix Correctly branches to other attacks on hit for non rage side specials

- Bug Fix Correctly branches to other attacks on hit for non rage side specials - Ground Down Attack - Armor removed from the attack and knockback angle pushed to be more horizontal

- Armor removed from the attack and knockback angle pushed to be more horizontal - Weight - Lowered to 68 from 76

- Lowered to 68 from 76 - Ground Up Special - Jump cancel in ground up air special is delayed to prevent a true combo into Air Up Special because it was killing at unexpectedly low damage.

Steven Universe

- Air/Ground Up Special - After spawning 2 shields with his Up Special, Steven must land on solid ground before he can spawn more shields with his Up Special.

Superman

/ Air Up Special - Added additional whiff recovery.

- Added additional whiff recovery. / Air Side Special - Fixed a bug where Superman could grab enemies from far away as they bounced off of walls

- Fixed a bug where Superman could grab enemies from far away as they bounced off of walls - Air/Ground Down Special - Now has an ammo cooldown. Superman spawns with 2 ammo. One new ammo returns every 8 seconds.

- Now has an ammo cooldown. Superman spawns with 2 ammo. One new ammo returns every 8 seconds. - Ground Down Attack - Hitbox active frames reduced.

- Hitbox active frames reduced. - Ground Up Attack - Hitboxes adjust so the attack no longer hits behind him.

Taz

/ Iron Stomach - Anvil now classified as a Heavy Projectile. Fixed issues with Taz’s item throw animation

- Anvil now classified as a Heavy Projectile. Fixed issues with Taz’s item throw animation - I Gotta Get In There! - Taz’s ally can only enter the dogpile one time per use.

- Taz’s ally can only enter the dogpile one time per use. / Skins - Beachcomber Taz hat fixed to look more like his profile icon

- Beachcomber Taz hat fixed to look more like his profile icon / Passive - Max Tasty stacks increased to 18 from 16

- Max Tasty stacks increased to 18 from 16 + Air/Ground Neutral Special - Taz can now eat and spit Bugs’s safe, Bugs’s rocket, and Shaggy’s super sandwich

- Taz can now eat and spit Bugs’s safe, Bugs’s rocket, and Shaggy’s super sandwich - Air/Ground Side Special - On-cooldown tornado duration increased to 0.45s from 0.25s

- On-cooldown tornado duration increased to 0.45s from 0.25s + Air/Ground Down Special - Recovery frames decreased to allow for better combo follow ups

- Recovery frames decreased to allow for better combo follow ups + Air/Ground Up Special - Allows canceling to dodge and jump to be able to escape while in the air

- Allows canceling to dodge and jump to be able to escape while in the air + Air/Ground Up Special - Allows canceling to dodge and jump to be able to escape while in the air

Tom And Jerry

/ Dynamite Split - Split dynamite sticks now detonate when they hit terrain

- Split dynamite sticks now detonate when they hit terrain + Jerry Air/Ground Up Special - Jerry no longer hits enemies immediately after the rocket explodes (damage compensated)

- Jerry no longer hits enemies immediately after the rocket explodes (damage compensated) - Air Side Attack - Added 3 frames of recovery

- Added 3 frames of recovery - Air Down Attack - Added 3 frames of recovery

- Added 3 frames of recovery - Ground Side Attack - Jab 1 hitbox active frame window moved 2 frames later

Velma

/ Passive - Instead of calling the police, Velma now solves the mystery and calls the Mystery Inc. gang and the Mystery Machine to take the bad guys away.

- Instead of calling the police, Velma now solves the mystery and calls the Mystery Inc. gang and the Mystery Machine to take the bad guys away. - Air Up Special - No longer applies weakened stacks on hit

- No longer applies weakened stacks on hit - Air/Ground Neutral Attack - No longer heals Velma when she hits an ally with a speech bubble

- No longer heals Velma when she hits an ally with a speech bubble - Movement Speed - Reduced to 2100 from 2200

Wonder Woman