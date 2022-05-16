Multiple Silent Hill Projects Are Rumored To Be In Development

No official word from Konami yet.

Silent Hill rumors continue to swirl. Following last week's leaked Silent Hill art, journalist Jeff Grub and leaker NateTheHate2 took to Twitter to comment on two pieces of information they've heard from sources.

The first is that Konami is likely working on multiple Silent Hill Games--including a mainline title and side "stories." The second allegedly confirms Bloober Team's involvement in a Silent Hill title--Silent Hill 2 Remake. The remake will receive reworked puzzles, new endings, and could possibly be a timed PlayStation exclusive.

VGC also says that its sources support such claims.

Bloober Team has long been rumored to be working on some sort of Silent Hill project. In 2021, Konami and Bloober Team announced a partnership, a deal that allows the two companies to "produce games from existing and new IPs."

Konami did plan to showcase projects at E3 in 2021, but pulled out due to not being ready to present. At the time, the company stated, "We are in deep development on a number of key projects, so please stay tuned for some updates in the coming months." Many people speculate that Silent Hill was part of Konami's E3 2021 presentation.

In other Konami news, the company made tons of money in 2021 thanks to Yu-Gi-Oh. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the digital edition of the classic card game, has been a veritable hit and downloaded over 30 million times. In Japan, Professional Baseball Spirits and eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyu 2022 drove sales for Konami as well. And its sector that handles pachinko and casino operations reported record profits as well.

