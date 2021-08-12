Multiple PS5, Xbox Series X Restocks Happening At Walmart Today

Walmart will have two separate console restocks for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X today, August 12. A Walmart spokesperson told GameSpot over email that the restocks will begin at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, followed by another one at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. Each console restock will be one hour long, with stock released every 10 minutes throughout the hour.

Console listings at Walmart

Walmart restock times for August 12

9 AM PT / 12 PM ET - stock released every 10 minutes

- stock released every 10 minutes 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET - stock released every 10 minutes

For the best chance at securing a PS5 or Xbox Series X in today's Walmart restocks, we suggest making sure you are logged into your Walmart account ahead of time, making sure your payment and shipping info are up to date. You'll want to be ready on the listing ahead of time, and don't give up if the console seems to sell out right away--keep refreshing and trying.

This marks the first time that Walmart has held two restocks on the same day, and the retailer is one of the few stores that announces its restocks ahead of time so that hopeful buyers can be prepared. Of course, this gives scalpers a heads up as well. Walmart restocks have sold out frustratingly fast in the past, but the 10-minute restock intervals do give you multiple chances at snagging a console, and if the morning restock sells out, you'll be able to try again this evening.

This story is developing.