Multiple PS5 Exclusives Get Big Discounts In New PlayStation Store Sale

Hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games are getting huge discounts on PSN right now, along with a slew of DLC for popular games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Some of the biggest sales are for PS5 exclusives, with Demon’s Souls discounted to just $35 and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut listed for $45, both down from $70.

If you’re in the mood for a new FPS, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. Battlefield 2042 is finally starting to offer a fun multiplayer experience filled with the usual assortment of “Battlefield moments,” and right now you can add it to your collection for $31. Or, if you’re more of a Call of Duty fan, Vanguard is on sale for $35.

Other notable discounts include a bundle featuring the Cuphead base game and The Delicious Last Course DLC for just $20, Fallout 76 for $10, and the hilarious Goat Simulator for just $2, down from $10.

With hundreds of games on sale, something is bound to catch your eye. We’ve pulled together more than 20 of our favorite deals below--so be sure to check them out while you can.

Best deals on PSN