Multiple PS5 Exclusives Get Big Discounts In New PlayStation Store Sale
A bunch of DLC is also on sale, giving you a chance to check out additional content from your favorite games.
Hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games are getting huge discounts on PSN right now, along with a slew of DLC for popular games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Some of the biggest sales are for PS5 exclusives, with Demon’s Souls discounted to just $35 and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut listed for $45, both down from $70.
If you’re in the mood for a new FPS, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. Battlefield 2042 is finally starting to offer a fun multiplayer experience filled with the usual assortment of “Battlefield moments,” and right now you can add it to your collection for $31. Or, if you’re more of a Call of Duty fan, Vanguard is on sale for $35.
Other notable discounts include a bundle featuring the Cuphead base game and The Delicious Last Course DLC for just $20, Fallout 76 for $10, and the hilarious Goat Simulator for just $2, down from $10.
With hundreds of games on sale, something is bound to catch your eye. We’ve pulled together more than 20 of our favorite deals below--so be sure to check them out while you can.
Best deals on PSN
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids -- $12.49 ($
25)
- Battlefield 2042 -- $31 ($
70)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle -- $35 ($
70)
- Cities: Skylines -- $10 ($
40)
- Cuphead and The Delicious Last Course Bundle -- $20 ($
27)
- Demon’s Souls -- $35 ($
70)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen -- $24 ($
40)
- The Division 2 -- $9 ($
30)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition -- $10 ($
40)
- Fallout 76 -- $10 ($
40)
- Gang Beasts -- $9 ($
20)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut -- $45 ($
70)
- Goat Simulator -- $2 ($
10)
- GreedFall -- $10 ($
35)
- It Takes Two -- $20 ($
40)
- Persona 5 Strikers -- $24 ($
60)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart -- $40 ($
70)
- Returnal -- $45 ($
70)
- Risk of Rain 2 -- $6 ($
25)
- Rollerdrome -- $20 ($
30)
- Spelunky 2 -- $9 ($
20)
- Streets of Rage 4 -- $12.49 ($
25)
- Untitled Goose Game -- $10 ($
20)
