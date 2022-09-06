Multiple Assassin's Creed Games Being Announced Saturday - Report

Ubisoft is reportedly set to announce several new Assassin’s Creed games this Saturday during its Ubisoft Forward event.

First reported by Try Hard and later corroborated by Bloomberg, three new Assassin's Creeds games are reportedly in the works, including two mainline games and a mobile entry. The two major ones are codenamed Red and Hexe/Neo. Red reportedly takes place in Japan and is developed by Ubisoft Quebec, while Ubisoft Montreal is reportedly developing Hexe/Neo, which takes place in the Holy Roman Empire and involves witch trials.

Both games are part of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is Ubisoft’s upcoming platform for future Assassin's Creed titles. However, they aren’t expected to release until at least early 2024.

The Bloomberg report didn’t mention any other details about the mobile game, but Try Hard previously reported that it takes place in China and is codenamed, Jade.

Ubisoft is officially revealing Assassin’s Creed Mirage this weekend at the Ubisoft Forward event. The game takes place in Baghdad and looks to feature Basim, a character from Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It reportedly will re-focus on the franchise’s stealth-oriented gameplay mechanics like its earliest entries rather than the RPG elements that more recent titles have.