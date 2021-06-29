Multiplayer Control Spin-Off Announced By Remedy

Remedy, creator of Control and Alan Wake, has announced a new multiplayer-focused Control spin-off with the working title Project Condor, which is being developed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. More interestingly, the game will be a spin-off of the studio's latest new IP, Control.

The game was announced in conjunction with a new publishing deal with 505 Games, the original publishers of Control in 2018. Remedy now considers Control a franchise, with this new multiplayer title the first in an exploration of stories outside of The Oldest House and that of Jesse. Control franchise director, Mikael Kasurinen, explains in a blog post that the world Remedy has created is ripe for more tales.

"Control is first and foremost a world, a place for multitudes of stories, events, and characters," explained Kasurinen. "A place where unexpected, strange, and extraordinary things occur. We kicked it off with Jesse’s entry into the Oldest House, but there is more to this world. Oh, so much more."

Kasurinen acknowledged that the studio's history is rooted in single-player experiences, and that there might be some skepticism on this new direction for Control. He explains that this is a challenge for the studio, but one that the team has wanted to undertake for some time.

"We get that there is going to be skepticism about multiplayer," Kasurinen continued. "But I believe we can create shared experiences without compromising the unique DNA of who we are, or the stories we want to tell. Yes, we need to re-think our angles, our techniques, our mindset, but we see it as an exciting challenge: What would a Remedy multiplayer game look like?"

Kasurinen ends off by saying that it will be some time before this game is properly revealed but reminds Remedy fans that the studio is already working on other projects, such as the single-player mode for the popular online shooter, Crossfire. He also mentions a new, big-budget Control-game that's currently being planned, too. Last year, Remedy confirmed one of its new games will be connected to both Control and Alan Wake.