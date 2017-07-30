MTV's TRL Is Coming Back, But Carson Daly Won't Host It

One of MTV's most popular and best-known shows, TRL--or Total Request Live--is coming back this year. The show originally ran from 1998-2008 and was immensely popular, thanks in part to the charismatic host Carson Daly.

According to The New York Times (via Entertainment Weekly), the new version of TRL will premiere in October, filmed at a studio in New York City's Times Square. That's where the original show was shot, and if you ever walked through Times Square on a weekday, you probably saw huge crowds amassing outside.

TRL's new version will run for an hour, though this could stretch to three hours, new MTV president Chris McCarthy told the newspaper. In addition to the TV show, there will be special content produced for social networks like Snapchat and Instagram.

Daly will not be back as host. Instead, MTV is bringing on five co-hosts, including rapper and comedian Young Fly and Chicago radio host Erik Zachary.

People will no doubt criticise and question MTV's decision to resurrect TRL, but McCarthy says he thinks it's "the right route" for the network to make a comeback.

"When you talk to artists and they say to you, unaware of what we're doing, can you bring back TRL? We'd be crazy not to reinvent that," McCarthy said.

The original format saw Daly count down the top 10 most-requested music videos of the day, while there were special guests, and of course music performances.

