Moving Out 2 Launching In 2023, Featuring Online Co-Op

Announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, Moving Out 2 will be launching in 2023. This sequel to the couch co-op indie game will feature online cross-play, as well as local play. This time, players will take online moving jobs, taking them to new places where they must work together to move furniture out of people's homes and other buildings as quickly as possible.

Using inter-dimensional portals, you and the rest of the moving team can travel far and wide, moving furniture in wacky and wild new locations. Some familiar locations, like the city of Packmore, will also return as well. The game will also feature an assist mode, as well as a variety of accessibility options, to make sure everyone can help move out. There will also be more skins and characters than in the previous game.

Moving Out 2 launches in 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.