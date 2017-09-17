Movie And TV Location Scout Killed In Mexico, Car Found Riddled With Bullets

A veteran location scout was killed in Mexico recently, his car found riddled with bullets in what is believed to be one of the deadliest places in the country. According to Variety, location scot Carlos Munoz Portal, 37, was shot to death in a remote area near San Bartolo Actopan. The area reportedly has one of the highest murder rates in all of Mexico.

Munoz was there scouting locations for the fourth season of Netflix's crime data Narcos. He worked for production company Redrum, which is based on Mexico City. Munoz also scouted locations for movies like Spectre, Sicario, Man on Fire, and Apocalypto.

In a statement, Netflix said: "We are aware of the passing of Carlos Munoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate."

The fourth season of Narcos is rumoured to focus on Mexico's deadly Juarez cartel, following Season 3's shift from Colombia. It remains to be seen if production of Narcos Season 4 will stay in Mexico following Munoz's murder.

According to The Guardian, a spokesperson for Mexico's attorney general suggested the investigation into Munoz's death may be difficult because "we have no witnesses."

Narcos Season 3 premiered in September.