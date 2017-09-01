Movie About Lord Of The Rings Author's Life Adds A Major Character

While there are no new Lord of the Rings movies in the works, fans of J.R.R. Tolkien may be happy to know a biopic about the author is on the way. Nicholas Hoult (About A Boy, X-Men, Mad Max: Fury Road) is playing Tolkien, and now we know the actress who will play Edith Bratt, Tolkien's love and the inspiration for Lord of the Rings characters such as Luthien and Arwen.

Lily Collins, who starred in the Netflix movies To The Bone and Okja (and is the daughter of singer Phil Collins), will play Bratt. She says on Twitter that she's been a fan of Tolkien's work for her entire life and is thus understandably excited to be playing such a big role in the movie, Tolkien.

As a lifelong fan of Tolkien's magic, I can't wait to start this epic adventure... https://t.co/Re5BLV7hOU — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) August 30, 2017

The story for Tolkien follows the author's school days before the start of World War I, which he served in from 1916 through 1920 (via Variety). After coming home, he wrote The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings before passing away in 1973, two years after Bratt.

Tolkien thought of Bratt as an Elvish princess, Luthien, giving himself the name Beren. The story is told in Tolkien's book, Beren and Luthien, and this relationship between an immortal woman and a mortal man is continued in a way in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies between Arwen and Aragorn.

When Bratt died, Tolkien had "Luthien" written on her tombstone. After he died, the name "Beren" was added.

Tolkien does not yet have a release date, though we do know that Downton Abbey director James Strong was at least at one point in line to direct.

Another Tolkien movie, Tolkien & Lewis, will explore the author's relationship with Narnia writer C.S. Lewis and how he helped convert Lewis to Christianity. Additionally, Jackson and a team of Lord of the Rings veterans are getting together to make a movie based on the sci-fi/fantasy book Mortal Engines.