Mountain Dew Just Launched A New Video Game With Zion Williamson

Mountain Dew just launched a new video game with NBA superstar Zion Williamson. The game is called "Zion Shoots. You Score," and it's a limited-time title that is more of a contest than a full-fledged game.

Now through April 6, people can play the game and try to hit the highest score for a chance to win prizes. 14 people who play the game while it's available will be chosen randomly for a spot to compete against Williamson in real life.

If you're able to beat him at a shooting contest in real life, you'll get gear signed by Williamson and a year's supply of Mountain Dew.

"I'm always looking for ways to connect with my fans because of how supportive they've been of me throughout my career," Zion Williamson said in a statement.

The game is very simple and doesn't require a local download. Just go to MTNDew.live from a mobile device, or scan a QR code from signage at stores, and you'll be taken to the browser game. From there, you swipe the screen or tilt your phone to shoot the ball from different parts of the court. You need to gauge your power correctly to swish a bucket. You have 45 seconds to score as many points as possible, and you can see how your results come via a leaderboard.

The game will be available until May 25. In addition to the 14 grand prizes, Mountain Dew is handing out new prizes each week like basketball shoes and tickets to the 2022 NBA Finals.

In other news about Zion Williamson, 2K Sports recently commissioned a life-size statue of the pro athlete made of 42,000 Lego bricks.