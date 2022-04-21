Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot Is Now The Official Drink Of Hell

Usually, someone telling you to take a trip to Hell would not be very nice. However, Mountain Dew is apparently not run by normal people. The brand's Flamin' Hot flavor is becoming the official drink of Hell. Well, technically it's a town named Hell in Michigan, but that's not important.

To celebrate the return of Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot--which is a spicy version of the citrus soda--the brand is holding a party on April 30 from 3 PM HT (Hell Time) to midnight in Hell, Michigan. If you want to go to Hell, the official website has an interactive map to plan your route. Or you could just, like, litter a lot and not tip your servers at restaurants.

You wanna come with us to Hell…?

Well you're in luck - Mtn Dew Flamin’ Hot® is becoming the official drink of Hell … Michigan.

You can join us. Just click the link below to start planning your road trip to Hell.https://t.co/aOLvPKBWDG pic.twitter.com/g0PKaN2kB4 — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) April 21, 2022

Not only will you be able to party with your fellow en-Dew-siasts, but you'll also get to eat a menu prepared by rapper Action Bronson and listen to music from Pauly D of Jersey Shore fame. "Get" and "have" sound pretty similar here.

The trip checklist on the website mentions bringing a "poker," presumably to fight off any demons you come across. Afterward, perhaps you can head down to Detroit for some of the city's signature pizza, as it's only about an hour away.

Flamin' Hot soda in Hell is great and all, but what Mountain Dew really needs to bring back is the Berry Lime Game Fuel flavor (full sugar of course) from Call of Duty: Black Ops III. Considered the greatest soda of all time in a poll of one person, its delectable mix of lime and blue raspberry combined for both a refreshing and delicious sip.