Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts New Battlefield 2042 Mode Win A PS5 Fortnite Alien Nanites PS5 Restock Tracker Sonic Colors: Ultimate Trailer

Moss Book II Coming To PlayStation VR Later This Year

The sequel to Polyarc's PSVR hit was revealed during the new State of Play presentation.

By on

Comments

The heroic mouse Quill is returning for more virtual reality adventure as Polyarc has announced Moss Book II during the July 8 State of Play.

A brief trailer showed Quill traversing multiple new locales, including icy terrain and a steampunk-style area, and fighting enemies large and small.

No release date was given for Moss Book II--only that it is "currently in development."

This story is developing...

Jason Fanelli on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

VR
Moss
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)