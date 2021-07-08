Moss Book II Coming To PlayStation VR Later This Year
The sequel to Polyarc's PSVR hit was revealed during the new State of Play presentation.
The heroic mouse Quill is returning for more virtual reality adventure as Polyarc has announced Moss Book II during the July 8 State of Play.
A brief trailer showed Quill traversing multiple new locales, including icy terrain and a steampunk-style area, and fighting enemies large and small.
No release date was given for Moss Book II--only that it is "currently in development."
This story is developing...
