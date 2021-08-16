Mortal Shell Expansion Is Free For Five Days To Celebrate Its One-Year Anniversary

Developer Cold Symmetry and publisher Playstack have announced that they are giving something special to Mortal Shell players this week. For five days, from August 18 to August 23, the game's first expansion, The Virtuous Cycle, will be free to claim. This special offer is intended to celebrate the game's first anniversary.

The Virtuous Cycle adds a roguelike mode to Mortal Shell. There are more than 100 new upgrades to inherit, as well as a new playable shell once belonging to your teacher, Hadern, and a new weapon called the Axatana which can switch itself between a heavy axe and a pair of fast katana.

“Since we launched Mortal Shell back in August 2020 we have been thinking about how to give our fans something truly special that demonstrates our sincere appreciation for their support,” said Kiron Ramdewar, head of PC and Console at Playstack.

“The Virtuous Cycle Expansion has been packed with content that fans of the genre will love, and provides a new unique way to experience the rich Mortal Shell universe," he continued. "We can’t wait to see how new and old players will tackle our new roguelike mode when venturing into the depths of Fallgrim."

To qualify for this offer, you must own the base game on the platform you're planning on getting the expansion on. Once the five days are up, the expansion will revert back to its normal price of $8.

Mortal Shell is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Those who already own the game on PS4 or Xbox One are eligible for a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition.