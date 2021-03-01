Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series X/S On March 4

Souls-like action RPG Mortal Shell is being remastered for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and when it arrives on March 4 you can expect a significant graphical upgrade.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition will be rendered in 4K resolution and 60fps gameplay, and will also feature upgraded textures. Whispering sounds and heartbeat vibrations will be transmitted through the PS5's DualSense controller for added immersion.

The Xbox Series S version will render the game at 4K, although you'll have to settle for a 30fps experience on the more moderately-specced console. Anyone who bought Mortal Shell on PS4 and Xbox One will receive the upgrade for free, and for new players the price will be $30.

If you'’re keen to pay a little bit extra, a special physical edition will be out at participating retailers and includes the game, a reversible cover, art postcards, and a 140-page artbook for $40.

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition - Deluxe Set

Mortal Shell launched last year on the Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and PS4, and offers a great take on the Souls formula. In our Mortal Shell review, critic Phil Hornshaw wrote, "Mortal Shell makes for a strong introduction to Souls-likes, a demonstration for new players of what so many have found so interesting about From Software's games and those like them."