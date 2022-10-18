Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is A New RPG Releasing In 2023
Developed by NetherRealm, Onslaught is a new way to do kompetitive kombat.
The Mortal Kombat franchise is getting a new mobile game titled Mortal Kombat: Onslaught in 2023, according to Warner Bros' announcement. It will be developed by NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind the mainline Mortal Kombat console titles, and is an RPG where players "build a team of fighters from a vast roster of characters--and unleash them in massive real-time group battles."
According to chief creative officer Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is "a strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat." From the description, it appears players will be able to collect fighters and participate in multiplayer activities--though what that exactly looks like remains to be announced.
This isn't the first mobile Mortal Kombat game. Mortal Kombat Mobile released in 2015 and features different battle modes--like Shao Khan's Tower and Quest Mode--that provide materials for players to upgrade their warriors. There's no word yet if Onslaught is related or a continuation of the 2015 Mortal Kombat game.
To be kept in the loop, players can sign up for updates over at the official Mortal Kombat Onslaught site.
Mortal Kombat is also entering its 30th year, a major anniversary NetherRealm celebrated by releasing a showcase of the franchise's history and adding bonus content to Mortal Kombat Mobile. As for the next Mortal Kombat console game, Boon informed players that the studio will release more info "in due time." The studio is currently focused on 30th anniversary celebrations.
