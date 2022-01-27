Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Joins Gaming Hall Of Fame

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon is now a member of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' Hall of Fame. Boon is the 25th member of the Hall of Fame, joining other gaming legends such as Bonnie Ross, Todd Howard, Hideo Kojima, and the Houser brothers, among others.

Boon will receive the award in person at the 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on February 24. Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty will present the award to Boon.

AIAS president Meggan Scavio said in a statement, "We are thrilled to have Ed be inducted into our Hall of Fame. From his early work on pinball machines to his monumental achievements co-creating the Mortal Kombat franchise, Ed's dedication and perseverance to the craft and art of games has left an incredible legacy for fans and game developers alike."

For his part, Booty--who met Boon when they both worked at Midway--said Boon "epitomized the best of what a game designer can be: big ideas, a great sense of humor, clear focus, and the ability to bring people together as a team."

Boon began his career at Williams Electronics as a programmer for pinball machines before moving into the field of video games. His first credit was 1990's High Impact Football. He would later go on to co-create the Mortal Kombat series, which is now one of the biggest and best-known gaming franchises on the planet. Boon, who now heads up NetherRealm Studios, is also known for his work on the Injustice fighting game series.

As for the awards themselves, Sony's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart leads the way with nine total nominations, including a nod for Game of the Year. Check out the full rundown of categories and nominees for the 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards here.