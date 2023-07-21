Mortal Kombat 1 Adds Three More Characters, Leaked DLC Fighters Including Homelander Confirmed

NetherRealm Studios took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con today for a panel centered around the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1. The hour-long panel not only revealed Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka for the main roster, but it also confirmed six rumored DLC characters--including three super-powered guests.

Li Mei will make her first playable appearance in an MK game since the PlayStation 2 era, and she will be voiced by her original voice actor, Kelly Hu, who most recently portrayed D’Vorah in MK11. Baraka and Tanya--returning from MK11 and MKX respectively--also appeared as playable characters in the trailer.

The panel also confirmed a leak from earlier this summer regarding Kombat Pack 1, the first downloadable content pack for MK1. Amazon Italy had revealed the contents of the pack on its listing for the game’s Premium Edition, in which Kombat Pack 1 is included.

The six characters who will make up the first DLC pack are as follows:

Quan Chi

Ermac

Takeda

Peacemaker (guest character from DC Comics)

Omni-Man (guest character from Invincible)

Homelander (guest character from The Boys)

The three superheroes join previous MK guest characters Terminator, RoboCop, Rambo, Predator, and more. Peacemaker is the second DC Comics rep to feature in a mainline Mortal Kombat game, following The Joker’s appearance in MK11.

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch September 19 on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.